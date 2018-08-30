Sections
VIDEO: Arkansas cabinet shop, boutique engulfed in flames by Hot Springs Sentinel-Record

Multiple fire departments worked to extinguish a fire that engulfed a pair of businesses west of Hot Springs on Wednesday evening.

McClain's Custom Cabinets and Confessions Boutique, located just east of the Moore Road intersection in the 2400 block of Airport Road, both caught fire. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

The lead agency on the scene, the 70 West Fire Department, was assisted by others to bring the blaze under control. Airport Road was partially blocked around the scene.

