We like to think we have control over our bodies, but the opposite is often true. Such is the case with circadian desynchrony, commonly known as jet lag. Exhaustion. Gastrointestinal discomfort. Headaches. Difficulty concentrating. Trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. These common jet lag symptoms have the power to put a damper on a dream vacation or ambitious business trip. Unless you figure out how to game your own system.

Senior experimental psychologist John Caldwell has spent the bulk of his career researching the effects of sleep deprivation and sleep restriction, while also studying countermeasures that sleep-deprived people can use to function better. Much of his research was conducted within the military aviation community, and it helped fuel insights for the book Fatigue in Aviation: A Guide to Staying Awake at the Stick, which he co-wrote with J. Lynn Caldwell.

Caldwell explains that while our bodies are able to adjust to about one time zone change per day, jet lag sets in when we cross three or more of them, because it wreaks havoc on our circadian rhythms. That’s a fairly new phenomenon, historically speaking. “People now can fly from New York to Paris in nine, 10 hours, whereas in 1923 you did it on a ship and it took you six days to get over to Europe,” Caldwell says. “We just haven’t evolved to the point where we can rapidly change those rhythms, because it’s a relatively recent thing.”

While you can’t banish the effects of jet lag completely, scientists and physicians agree that there are things you can do to help adjust to a new time zone more quickly. Here’s what the professionals suggest to combat jet lag.

• Work to align your sleep schedule with your destination: Because your body can naturally adjust to about only one time-zone change per day, you’ll want to manually adjust your schedule, and that means gradually changing your bedtime to be better mesh with the destination to which you’re traveling. If it’s a quick work trip, avoid adjustment and plan any meetings for a time you would be alert at home.

• Time your light exposure right: Circadian rhythms are influenced by sunlight. While travel may make those rhythms hurly-burly, you can help get them on track either with exposure to or avoidance of light, says Pradeep Bollu, associate director of the University of Missouri Health Care Sleep Disorders Center in Columbia, Mo. When traveling east, your biological clock will be behind. “Melatonin and avoiding bright light in the evening can help with advancing our biological clock,” he says. “Similarly, bright light exposure after waking up also will help advance our biological clock to suit the new time zone.” When traveling westward, he adds, the biological clock is ahead of the latest time zone. He suggests gravitating toward bright light in the evening and exercising to stay awake later and sleep longer.

An online calculator, such as Jetlagrooster.com, can also be helpful. It provides a brief plan to avoid jet lag, sharing the ideal time to get to sleep and the ideal time for light exposure.

• Pack the melatonin: A number of physicians interviewed for this story suggested taking melatonin, which is a hormone that is produced naturally in the body and helps you sleep. “Taking a very small dose helps to recalibrate its release so that it is in sync with the time zone of your destination,” says Kern Singh, a spine surgeon in Chicago with Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush.

• Turn your wine into water: Having a glass of wine or two on the plane may sound tempting, but it could negatively affect your sleep, which could worsen jet lag, says Quay Snyder, president and CEO of Aviation Medicine Advisory Service of Centennial, Colo., who advises pilots on staying in top condition while in the air. Instead, he says, be sure and drink plenty of water so that you stay hydrated while traveling.

• Seek medicinal help: You can always ask your doctor for some, if you’re so inclined. Bruce Stephen Rashbaum, owner and medical director of Capital Center for Travel and Tropical Medicine in Washington, regularly counsels patients on jet lag. He considers prednisone, which is a prescription corticosteroid, to be the most effective tool for jet-lag recovery.

Everyone responds to jet lag differently. For those who suffer, the first week will usually be the most challenging, but after that, your body should start to bounce back. Maybe it’s the excuse you need to book that longer vacation and make the most of it.