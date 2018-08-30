Cambodia Moon, mixed media by Leang Seckon, is part of “Memory/Commitment/Aspiration,” currently on display in the Brad Cushman Gallery, Windgate Center of Art and Design, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 28th Street and East Campus Drive. The exhibit continues through September. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and admission is free. Call (501) 569-3182.

Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. “Delta Through the Decades Deux: Selections from the Collection,” through Nov. 4. “Through Our Eyes,” through Nov. 11. “Reveal/Conceal: Exploring Identity in Contemporary Art,” through Oct. 28. “Robert Baines: Living Treasure and Fabulous Follies,” through Oct. 7. “Paul Signac Watercolors and Drawings: The James T. Dyke Collection,” through Nov. 25. “Art Together” for early-stage Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. “Foundation Collection” and “Masterworks,” continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. Works by local artists including Holly Tilley, Marie Weaver, Patricia Wilkes, Shirley Anderson, Loren Bartnicke. “Painters of the French Countryside,” Bob Snider, Holly Tilley, Patricia Wilkes, several out-of-state artists; opening reception, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 7. Satellite gallery in lobby of the Little Rock Marriott. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 690-2193.

BOSWELL MOUROT FINE ART 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd. “M.A.D.E.,” Matthew Lopas, Alice Andrews, Dennis McCann, Eleanor Dickinson, through Saturday. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. (501) 664-0030.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. “The Value of Light,” Megan Lewis, through Saturday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH 509 Scott St. New exhibition by Sue Henley, Glenda Josephson, Herb Monoson, Patty Monoson, Dee Schulten, Sherrie Shepherd, Scotty Shively, through Sept. 30. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, all day Sunday. (501) 375-2342.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. “Up In Smoke,” through Oct. 28; reception, 6-8 p.m. today. “What’s Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999,” continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

GREG THOMPSON FINE ART 429 Main St. North Little Rock. “Best of the South,” through Oct. 13. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. gregthompsonfineart.comor (501) 664-2787.

HEARNE FINE ART 1001 Wright Ave, Suite C. “Identity Theft” by Chukes, through Sept. 8. Closing reception, 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 7. Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. hearnefineart.com or (501) 372-6822.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. “Space Between Teeth: Linda Lopez + Marc Mitchell,” through Nov. 4. “Justin Bryant: That Survival Apparatus,” through Oct. 7. Knife Gallery, “We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas,” Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

JACKSONVILLE MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. Local and regional military history from the Civil War to current conflicts. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, $2 for senior citizens and military, $1 for under 18, children under 5 free. (501) 241-1943.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. August exhibit: “Impersonating the Impressionists.” Giclee drawing, 5:30 p.m. today. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE 2120 Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. (501) 374-1957.

LOCAL COLOUR GALLERY 5811 Kavanaugh Blvd. “Reservation,” Mary Lynn Nelson, through Friday. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 265-0422.

MOSAIC TEMPLARS CULTURAL CENTER 501 W. Ninth St. “Don’t Touch My Crown,” through Friday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 683-3593.

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. “Diamonds,” through Oct. 21. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. “A Piece of My Soul: Quilts by Black Arkansans,” through March 2019; “Cabinet of Curiosities,” through fall 2018. Permanent exhibits: 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; “Pillars of Power,” history of the Old State House; “On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919”; “First Families of Arkansas.” Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

PULASKI TECHNICAL COLLEGE 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. “Perspectives on Modernism,” through Oct. 19. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. (501) 812-2324.

THEA FOUNDATION 401 Main St., North Little Rock. “The Mind Unveiled,” Carmen Alexandria Thompson, through Friday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 379-9512.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK GALLERIES 2801 S. University Ave. Maners/Pappas Gallery, Fine Arts Building: “Demons Of This Land,” Mauricio Silerio, through Sept. 30. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 569-8977.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. Arkansas Society of Printmakers exhibit, through Oct. 3. Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. lamanlibrary.orgcq CB or (501) 758-1720.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Blue-Eyed Knocker Photo Club exhibit, through Sept. 15. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. (501) 687-1061.

WINDGATE CENTER OF ART AND DESIGN 28th Street and East Campus Drive. Brad Cushman Gallery: “Memory / Commitment / Aspiration,” The Pierrette Van Cleve Collection, through Sept. 28; reception, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. Lecture by Pierrette Van Cleve, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and Sept. 6. Small Gallery: “Water Memory,” Jowita Wyszomirska, through Sept. 28. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 812-2715.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

ARTISTS’ WORKSHOP GALLERY 610 Central Ave., Hot Springs. 30-member co-op featuring works by Arkansas artists. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 623-6401.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. Tinkerfest, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 8. “UAPB and ASC: Five Decades of Collaboration,” through Nov. 3. “Expressions From the Permanent Collection,” continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

ARTS CENTER OF THE OZARKS 214 S. Main St., Springdale. “The Sensory Iconoclasts 2018,” and “An Unnatural History,” Sarah Hearn, through Sept. 28; reception, 7 p.m. Sept. 6. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. (479) 751-5441.

BRADBURY ART MUSEUM Fowler Center, Arkansas State University, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. “Body [Parts],” through Sept. 19. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday; noon-7 p.m. Thursday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. (870) 972-2205.

CALICO ROCK MUSEUM & VISITOR CENTER 104 Main St., Calico Rock. “The Jot ’Em Down Store” and “One-Room School,” continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (870) 297-4129.

CLINTON HOUSE MUSEUM 930 Clinton Drive, Fayetteville. “Clinton Meets Kennedy,” continuing. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $8. (479) 444-0066.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Alfred Stieglitz Collection, through December, 2019. “The Beyond: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Art,” through Monday. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

FENIX GALLERY 16 W. Center St., Fayetteville. “Wishful Misgivings,” Kevin Arnold, through Sept. 30. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. (479) 422-5374.

FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Ice Cream Social, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, $5. Admission: $7, veterans and active military $5, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. “Todd Gray: Pop Geometry,” through Oct.31. “It’s Alive!” RAM Annual Invitational, through Sunday. “David Hayes: The Ventana Series,” Sept. 7-Jan. 27, 2018; opening reception, 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6; non-members $10. The Touch Gallery, through Dec. 19. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; live models and studio space provided, take materials. Art classes noon-4 p.m. every Saturday. RAM Saturdays 1-4 p.m. each Saturday, hands-on art lessons. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

GARVAN WOODLAND GARDENS 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. “Traditional Art Guild,” Saturday-Sept. 30, Magnolia Room. Free admission to Magnolia Room. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission to gardens: $15, children 6-12 $5. (501) 262-9300.

HEMINGWAY-PFEIFFER MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. “Into the Wild,” “The Piggott Connection,” “Celebrating the Hemingways: Best Wishes From Piggott,” continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $5, groups and ages 65 and older $3. (870) 598-3487.

JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. “Fourteener,” featuring various artists, through Friday. “Making Waves,” by Donnie Copeland, Sept. 7-30; reception, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 7. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.

MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. DinoTrek, continuing. Classes for adults, 5-7 p.m. last Saturday of the month, $5 plus museum admission. Continuing hands-on learning exhibits. Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-noon every first Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Techno Gramp Camp, 10 a.m. every second Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Science Society, 5-7 p.m. every last Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; 65 and older and children 3-12, $8. (501) 767-3461.

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. “The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection,” continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.

NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. Works by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.

SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.

STAGE 18 18 E Center St., Fayetteville. “Can’t Have One Without The Other,” Sabine Schmidt, Dale Heath and Adrienne Callander, Tuesday-Sept. 30; reception, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 6. (479) 310-0153.

WALTON ARTS CENTER 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. “The Bleak and the Burgeoning,” various artists, through Oct. 7. Hours: noon-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1 hour before most performances. waltonartscenter.org or (479) 571-2762.

Dance

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

LET’S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 8-10:30 p.m. first Friday of the month, $10. Latin and swing dance: lesson, 7 p.m., $5; dance, 8-10:30 p.m., $10; third and fifth Friday of the month. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

LITTLE ROCK SALSA 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, Club 27, 614 President Clinton Ave. $5-$10. littlerocksalsa.com or (501) 414-0400.

Around Arkansas

DENIM AND DIAMONDS 7-10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 359 C.W. Road, Building A, Judsonia. Music and dancing. (501) 288-1842.

SPA CITY BOP AND SWING DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. every second, fourth and fifth Friday of the month, VFW, 2231 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. Social dancing. Free lessons with $20 membership, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday admission: $2. spacitydanceclub.com or (501) 760-7375.

WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67-167, Ward. Music, 7 p.m. Saturdays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.

Film

Central Arkansas

COMPASSION WORKS FOR ALL 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8, Hillary Clinton Children’s Library, 4800 W. 10th St. Series of short films, meet the filmmakers, panel discussion following films. Tickets: $8; free snacks. (501) 978-3870.

PERFECT BLUE 7 p.m. Sept. 6 and 10, Cinemark Colonel Glenn 18, 18 Colonel Glenn Court. Tickets: $11.50, seniors over 62 years old $10.50. fathomevents.com or (501) 687-0499.

Letters

Central Arkansas

CENTRAL ARKANSAS LIBRARY SYSTEM’S MAIN LIBRARY 100 Rock St. Bonnie Best book signing, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. (501) 918-3049.

Around Arkansas

WEDNESDAY NIGHT POETRY READINGS 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 617-1238.

Music

Central Arkansas

ACAPELLA RISING REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Ave., Sherwood. Barbershop quartet rehearsals open to all. acapellarising.com or (501) 791-7464.

ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. Musicians, dancers, storytellers. Listeners welcome. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.

ARKANSAS CHORAL SOCIETY REHEARSALS 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road. Rehearsals continue for Handel’s Messiah 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday through November. Dues and registration: $50 plus scores, CDs and folders. katie.kuhn@lovetosing.org or (870) 820-9645.

DYNAMQ 9 p.m.-1 a.m. , 109 & Co., 109 Main St. Reggae party series every other weekend through September. Admission: $7. (501) 744-8842.

JAZZ IN THE PARK 6-8 p.m. Wednesday nights in September, Riverfront Park History Pavilion, 400 President Clinton Ave. TwiceSax, Wednesday. Tawana Campbell, Sept. 12. rivermarket.info or (501) 375-2552.

J. COLE 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. Tickets: $25-$99.50 plus fees. ticketmaster.com or (800) 745-3000.

JOHNNY MATHIS 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham. Tickets: $49-$125 plus fees. ticketmaster.com or (800) 745-3000.

RACKENSACK FOLKLORE SOCIETY 7 p.m. first Monday of every month, Arkansas Arts Center, Ninth and Commerce streets. Folk music concerts. (501) 765-1131.

TOP OF THE ROCK REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Ladies barbershop chorus rehearsals open to all women. (501) 580-7835.

TURNPIKE TROUBADORS 8 p.m. Saturday, Robinson Center Music Hall, 426 W. Markham St. Tickets: $22-$40. (501) 244-8800.

Around Arkansas

BOOMTOWN OPRY 7 p.m. Sept. 8, El Dorado Municipal Auditorium, 100 W. Eighth St., El Dorado. Tickets: $10, children under 12 free. (870) 665-9315.

CONWAY WOMEN’S CHORUS OPEN REHEARSAL 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11 and 18, Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 East Oak St., Conway. conwaywomenschorus.org or (501) 339-7401.

CORY JACKSON 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe, Jonesboro. Tickets: $7, military, senior citizens, ASU students $5. foajonesboro.org or (870) 935-2726.

AN EVENING WITH DANIEL CHAMPAGNE 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Sunrise Stage, 2781 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. Tickets: $20. (479) 442-7021.

HOT SPRINGS JAZZFEST today-Sunday, Hot Springs National Park, 369 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Concerts range from free to $40. hsjazzsociety.org or (501) 627-2425.

JOHN MCCUEN AND THE STRING WIZARDS 7:30-9:30 p.m. today, Riceland Hall, Arkansas State University Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. Tickets: $25-$35 general admission, $20-$28 seniors and students. (870) 972-3471.

MAGIC SPRINGS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 1701 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. Jacob Sartorius, 7 p.m. Saturday. Banda Carnaval, 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $39.99-$59.99. Season pass: $64.99-$74.99. magicsprings.com or (501) 318-5367.

THE NELONS 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 N. McConnell Ave., Fayetteville. (615) 762-7679.

SARAH MESKO “THROUGH THE YEARS” WITH LYNDON MEYER 7:30-9 p.m. Sept. 7, Faulkner Performing Arts Center, 453 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville. Tickets: $10-$20. (479) 575-5387.

TEMPLE LIVE 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. Puddle of Mudd, Saliva and Tantric, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, $15-$35. Insider: Tom Petty Tribute Band benefit for Fort Smith Humane Society, 8 p.m. Sept. 8, $15. templelive.com or (479) 222-6186.

A TRIBUTE TO MERLE HAGGARD, MY DAD 7 p.m. Sept. 8, Ritz Civic Center, 306 W. Main St., Blytheville. With Marty Haggard. Tickets: advance $25, at the door $30. martyhaggardtickets.com or (870) 762-1744.

WALMART ARKANSAS MUSIC PAVILION 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Ringo Starr and His All-Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, $55.50-$95. (479) 571-2762.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

THE ADDICTED BRAIN 6-8 p.m. Sept. 6, First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St. Seminar presented by Tim Hilton with Bradford Health Services. Registration required. (501) 725-8008.

ART IS IN CAKES 9807 W. Markham St. Baking and decorating classes. Cost: $65. artisincakes.com or (501) 240-6102.

BOBBY BONES RED HOODIE COMEDY TOUR 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. Tickets: $33.50-$83.50. ticketmaster.com or (800) 745-3000.

CHEAP ICE SKATE AT THE SKATIUM 6-8 p.m. Thursday evenings through Oct. 4, Arkansas Skatium, 1311 S. Bowman Road. Admission: $7. (501) 993-6762.

ECUMENICAL BUDDHIST SOCIETY 1516 W. Third St. Introduction to Buddhism, 7-8:30 p.m. first Monday of the month through February. (501) 551-5135. Buddhism and the 12 Steps, 1-2:30 p.m. Sundays through December. (501) 681-2895.

FRAUD WATCH NETWORK SERIES 1-2 p.m. first Saturday of the month through November, Main Library Harper Lee room, 100 Rock St. Presented by Central Arkansas Library System and AARP. (501) 918-3048.

HARVEST NIGHT AT THE FOODBANK 5-8 p.m. Sept. 8, Arkansas Foodbank, 4301 W. 65th St. Southern-style dinner, music, streaming of SEC football, petting zoo, face painting and bounce house. Tickets: $40, children under 12 free. arkansasfoodbank.org or (501) 569-4329.

IS STARTING A BUSINESS RIGHT FOR YOU? 10-11 a.m. Sept. 6, The Centre at University Park, 6401 W. 12th St. Workshop by Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center. (501) 683-7700.

KENDRA GIVES BACK PARTY 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, Kendra Scott at the Promenade, 17711 Chenal Pkwy. Refreshments, jewelry to support Wildwood Park for the Arts. (501) 781-3800.

LITTLE ROCK CHESS CLUB 7 p.m. Fridays, Southwestern Bell Room, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Markham Street and University Avenue. (501) 224-2439.

LITTLE ROCK COUNCIL OF GARDEN CLUBS 10 a.m. first Wednesday of the month, Hillcrest Hall, 1501 Kavanaugh Blvd. (501) 663-7515.

LITTLE ROCK NIGHT MARKET 5-9:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Bernice Garden, 1401 S. Main St. Food vendors, music, local merchants, artisans, startups. littlerocknightmarket.com or (501) 410-3938.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Twilight Hike exploring night creatures and stars, 10 p.m. Friday, $35. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older $10.95, children 3-12 $9.95. Parking: $3. (501) 666-2406.

MAIN STREET FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 8, Main Street and Capitol Avenue. Food trucks, artists, craft-makers, vendor marketplace, entertainment, games, cycling event. mainstreetfoodtrucks.com or (501) 375-0121.

MED WEEK Minority Business Awards Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 10, Philander Smith College, 900 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive. Space limited, reservations required. (501) 374-2001. Networking Fiesta, 5-7 p.m. Sept. 13, Club 27, 614 President Clinton Ave. Suite B. Multicultural networking event featuring authentic Latin American food and salsa music. Reservations required. (501) 377-6027.

MUSICAL COTERIE MEETING 10:30 a.m. Sept. 7, Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive. littlerockmusicalcoterie.com or (501) 664-3600.

SANDWICHING IN HISTORY TOUR noon Sept. 7, Lamar Porter Athletic Field, West Seventh and South Johnson streets. Arkansas Historic Preservation Program tour. (501) 324-9880.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS CLINTON SCHOOL OF PUBLIC SERVICE 1200 President Clinton Ave. Lecture and book signing: The Heritage: Black Athletes, a Divided America and the Politics of Patriotism, Howard Bryant, noon Sept. 7. clintonschool.uasys.edu or (501) 683-5239.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St, North Little Rock. Laman Writer’s Workshop, 2 p.m. Sept. 8. Special programs, crafts, performances, classes for all ages. lamanlibrary.org (501) 758-1720.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Special programs, performances, classes for all ages. (501) 687-1061.

WWI CENTENNIAL COMMEMORATION EVENTS through September, Department of Arkansas Heritage. Exhibits and events across the state. wwiarkansas.com/calendar-events or (501) 324-9880.

Around Arkansas

ANTIQUE TRACTOR AND ENGINE SHOW 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 8, Plantation Agriculture Museum, U.S. 165 and Arkansas 161, Scott. arkansasstateparks.com/parks/plantation-agriculture-museum or (501) 961-1409.

ARKANSAS FALLEN RIDERS BREAKFAST 9:15 a.m. first Saturday of the month, First Christian Church, 3911 S. Hazel St., Pine Bluff. Donations. (870) 247-2522.

ART AND WINE 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Garvan Gardens, 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. Acrylic painting workshop by Dee Garret, beginner level, complimentary wine and cheese, must be 21 or older. Cost: members $44, non-members $60. garvangardens.org or (800) 366-4664.

CANDID CAMERA’S 8 DECADES OF SMILES 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Faulkner Performing Arts Center at the University of Arkansas, 453 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville. Tickets: $10. (479) 575-2793.

CIVIL WAR REENACTMENT: BATTLE OF ASHLEY’S MILL 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7-8, Scott Connections and Settlement, 15525 Alexander Road, Scott. School day, Sept. 7. Open to public Sept. 8. Civil War battle 2 p.m. Sept. 8. Admission: $3, children under 6 free. scottconnections.org or (501) 351-5737.

FRISCO FESTIVAL 5-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Main Street Rogers, 113 N. Fourth St., Rogers. mainstreetrogers.com or (479) 936-5487.

GREAT SOUTHERN STONE SKIPPING CHAMPIONSHIPS 9 a.m. Saturday, Fairfield Bay marina on Greers Ferry Lake, 4350 Arkansas 330, Fairfield Bay. Stone skipping with flights for men, women, and children. Benefits Arkansas Foodbank. Competitors: $10. (501) 688-8850.

IRAN 360: CURRENT PERSPECTIVES, PROSPECTIVE CHANGES 4-6 p.m. today, University of Arkansas, Room 510-511, 435 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville. Lecture and forum presented by King Fahd Center for Middle East Studies. (479) 575-2175.

JUNK FEST 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Main Street between Third and Eighth streets, Van Buren. Vendors, food trucks, entertainment, farmers market. (479) 522-7143.

MID MOD ARKANSAS 4 p.m. Sept. 8, 29 Longmeadow St., Pine Bluff. Tours of the Pierce and Smart homes, wine and light snacks. Tickets: $30. preservearkansas.org or (501) 372-1804.

RESIDENTIAL LID FIELD TOUR 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today, Washington County Extension, 2536 N. McConnell Ave. Fayetteville. Low-impact development presentations and tours. (479) 215-6623.

SCOTT SETTLEMENT 15525 Alexander Road, Scott. Tours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Nov. 17. Admission: $6, children 6 and under free. (501) 804-6420.

TERRY PAUL THODE LUPUS MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT Sept. 10, Magellan Golf Course, 451 Ponce de Leon Drive, Hot Springs. 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. tee time. Entry fee: $85 per player. Early bird registration until Monday. lupus-arkansas.com or (501) 525-9380.

VETERAN HEALTH AND RESOURCE CENTER 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7, Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. Seminars on various topics. (479) 443-4301.

WHITE RIVER GUIDED FLOAT TRIPS 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday-Monday, Bull Shoals-White River State Park, 153 Dam Overlook Lane, Bull Shoals, Ark. Early registration recommended. Cost: $20, children 12 and under $10, includes shuttle and all gear. (870) 445-3629.

WILD GAME DINNER WITH HANK SHAW 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7, The Hive, 200 NE A St., Bentonville. Welcome reception and four-course meal, each guest receives signed copy of Hank Shaw’s new book. Tickets: $75, not including beverages, tax, or gratuity. (479) 286-6575.

Theater

Central Arkansas

BIRTHDAY FROM HELL through Friday, The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. The Main Thing comedy trio production. Show times: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tickets: $24. thejointargenta.com or (501) 372-0210.

THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 7-8, 13-15, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Tickets: $16; students, senior citizens, and military $12. weekendtheater.orgor (501) 374-3761.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Sept. 6-16, The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $20; military, students, and seniors 65 and older $15. studiotheatrelr.com or (501) 374-2615.

THE LIGHTER SIDE OF THE APOCALYPSE Sept. 7-Nov. 17, The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. The Main Thing comedy trio production. Showtimes: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tickets: $24. thejointargenta.com or (501) 372-0205.

SOCIAL SECURITY through Sept. 22, Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $33-$37, children 15 and under $23, show only $25 and $15. (501) 562-3131.

Around Arkansas

LATE NIGHT CATECHISM 8 p.m. Sept. 6-8, 2 p.m. Sept. 8-9, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets: $25-$32. waltonartscenter.org or (479) 443-5600.

ONCE through Sept. 23, Walton Arts Center’s Nadine Baum Studios, 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $17-$48. theatre2.org or (479) 445-6333.

PLAZA SUITE Sept. 7-16, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. Showtimes: 7:30 Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: non-members $20, members and students $15, student members $10. acozarks.org or (479) 751-5441.

Auditions

Central Arkansas

MOSCOW BALLET’S GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER 9 a.m. Sept. 8, Moscow Ballet Host Studio Dancers Corner, 7509 Cantrell Road. Children age 6-17 with at least one year of ballet training; auditions are free but there may be a casting fee. nutcracker.com/auditions or (413) 499-1733.

Clubs

Central Arkansas

CAJUN’S WHARF 2400 Cantrell Road. Brian Ramsey, Tragikly White, today. Alex Summerlin, Rodney Block, Friday. Happy hour bands start at 5 or 5:30 p.m., headline bands at 9. Cover: $5 after 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; free Monday-Wednesday. (501) 375-5351.

THE JOINT 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Punch Line Stand-Up Comedy, 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays, $5. The Joint Venture comedy improv, 8-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $8. Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. (501) 372-0210.

THE LOONY BIN COMEDY CLUB 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road. Ladies Night, first Thursday of the month, free for women. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cover charge: Wednesday-Thursday $8, Friday-Saturday $12. loonybincomedy.com or (501) 228-5555.

THE REV ROOM 300 President Clinton Ave. Freddie McGregor, 9 p.m. today, $20-$25. Fozzy: The Judas Rising Tour, 7:30 p.m. Friday, $20. SYNRG Reunion Show, 10 p.m. Saturday, $15-$20. Indie Music Night’s Eight Year Anniversary Celebration, 8 p.m. Sunday, $10-$15. Karaoke & Dance with DJ Greg, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturdays. (501) 823-0090.

STICKYZ 107 River Market Ave. The City Boyz, 9 p.m. Friday, $5. The Shame, 9 p.m. Saturday, $6. Diamond Empire Band, 8 p.m. Tuesday. Magic Beans, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday; advance $8, day of show $10. (501) 372-7707.

STONE’S THROW BREWING 402 E. Ninth St. New Brew Friday, 4-10 p.m. Fridays. Randall Beer Infusion, 4 p.m. Saturdays. Better With Beer Free Movie Series, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 244-9154.