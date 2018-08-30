All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
TODAY’S GAME
Fountain Lake at Hot Springs
FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 7A
Pine Bluff at Cabot
Bentonville at Conway
Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville West
Owasso, Okla. at Fayetteville
Greenwood at Fort Smith Northside
Springdale at LR Parkview
LR Central at Rogers Heritage
CLASS 6A
Mills at Jacksonville
Batesville at Jonesboro
LR Fair at LR Hall
Siloam Springs at Pryor, Okla.
Morrilton at Russellville
Sheridan at Searcy
LR Catholic at Sylvan Hills
Camden Fairview at El Dorado, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Osceola at Blytheville
Mountain Home at Harrison
Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs Lakeside
Gentry at Huntsville
Pea Ridge at Maumelle
Rivercrest at Paragould
Texarkana (Texas) Liberty-Eylau at Texarkana
Bald Knob at Valley View
LR Christian at Vilonia
Marion at Wynne
Ashdown at De Queen, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Hope, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Benton at Arkadelphia
Des Arc at Bauxite
Greene County Tech at Brookland
Southside Batesville at Cave City
Magnolia at Crossett
White Hall at Dumas
Kennett, Mo. at Gosnell
Yellville-Summit at Green Forest
Strong at Hamburg
Earle at Helena-West Helena
Harding Academy at Highland
Rogers at Joe T. Robinson
Westville, Okla. at Lincoln
Carlisle at Lonoke
Watson Chapel at Monticello
Booneville at Ozark
Nettleton at Pocahontas
Newport at Pottsville
Farmington at Prairie Grove
DeWitt at Riverview
Stuttgart at Star City
CLASS 3A
Dover at Atkins
Bismarck at Baptist Prep
Bearden at Camden Harmony Grove
Jessieville at Cedar Ridge
Heber Springs at Clinton
Brinkley at Corning
Lamar at Danville
Hampton at Drew Central
Malvern at Glen Rose
Elkins at Greenland
Lake Village at Greenville (Miss.) Christian
Dierks at Horatio
Trumann at Hoxie
Waldron at Mansfield
Central Arkansas Christian at Mayflower
Clarksville at Paris
Jonesboro Westside at Piggott
Mena at Prescott
Quitman at Rose Bud
Western Yell County at Two Rivers
Marked Tree at Walnut Ridge
Berryville at West Fork
Fordyce at Rison, 8 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Perryville at Bigelow
Dardanelle at Charleston
Palestine-Wheatley at Clarendon
Harrisburg at Cross County
Manila at East Poinsett County
McCrory at England
Genoa Central at Gurdon
Marshall at Hector
Subiaco Academy at Lavaca
Mount Ida at Magazine
Augusta at Marianna
Barton at Marvell
Melbourne at Midland
Cedarville at Mountainburg
Centerpoint at Murfreesboro
Lafayette County at Parkers Chapel
Hackett at Pocola, Okla.
Mountain View at Salem
Conway Christian at Spring Hill
Mountain Pine at Mineral Springs, 7:30 p.m.
OPEN Poyen
SATURDAY’S GAME
CLASS 3A
Junction City at Smackover, 7 p.m.
MONDAY’S RESULTS
At Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia
Fouke 26, Parkers Chapel 21
Smackover 45, Foreman 24
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Van Buren 48, Alma 33
