Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Weekend Ten In the news Hogs football Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games Wally Hall
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
This week’s games Today at 2:10 a.m. 0comments

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

TODAY’S GAME

Fountain Lake at Hot Springs

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A

Pine Bluff at Cabot

Bentonville at Conway

Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville West

Owasso, Okla. at Fayetteville

Greenwood at Fort Smith Northside

Springdale at LR Parkview

LR Central at Rogers Heritage

CLASS 6A

Mills at Jacksonville

Batesville at Jonesboro

LR Fair at LR Hall

Siloam Springs at Pryor, Okla.

Morrilton at Russellville

Sheridan at Searcy

LR Catholic at Sylvan Hills

Camden Fairview at El Dorado, 7:30 p.m.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Click here for more scores, recaps and photos]

CLASS 5A

Osceola at Blytheville

Mountain Home at Harrison

Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs Lakeside

Gentry at Huntsville

Pea Ridge at Maumelle

Rivercrest at Paragould

Texarkana (Texas) Liberty-Eylau at Texarkana

Bald Knob at Valley View

LR Christian at Vilonia

Marion at Wynne

Ashdown at De Queen, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Hope, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Benton at Arkadelphia

Des Arc at Bauxite

Greene County Tech at Brookland

Southside Batesville at Cave City

Magnolia at Crossett

White Hall at Dumas

Kennett, Mo. at Gosnell

Yellville-Summit at Green Forest

Strong at Hamburg

Earle at Helena-West Helena

Harding Academy at Highland

Rogers at Joe T. Robinson

Westville, Okla. at Lincoln

Carlisle at Lonoke

Watson Chapel at Monticello

Booneville at Ozark

Nettleton at Pocahontas

Newport at Pottsville

Farmington at Prairie Grove

DeWitt at Riverview

Stuttgart at Star City

CLASS 3A

Dover at Atkins

Bismarck at Baptist Prep

Bearden at Camden Harmony Grove

Jessieville at Cedar Ridge

Heber Springs at Clinton

Brinkley at Corning

Lamar at Danville

Hampton at Drew Central

Malvern at Glen Rose

Elkins at Greenland

Lake Village at Greenville (Miss.) Christian

Dierks at Horatio

Trumann at Hoxie

Waldron at Mansfield

Central Arkansas Christian at Mayflower

Clarksville at Paris

Jonesboro Westside at Piggott

Mena at Prescott

Quitman at Rose Bud

Western Yell County at Two Rivers

Marked Tree at Walnut Ridge

Berryville at West Fork

Fordyce at Rison, 8 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Perryville at Bigelow

Dardanelle at Charleston

Palestine-Wheatley at Clarendon

Harrisburg at Cross County

Manila at East Poinsett County

McCrory at England

Genoa Central at Gurdon

Marshall at Hector

Subiaco Academy at Lavaca

Mount Ida at Magazine

Augusta at Marianna

Barton at Marvell

Melbourne at Midland

Cedarville at Mountainburg

Centerpoint at Murfreesboro

Lafayette County at Parkers Chapel

Hackett at Pocola, Okla.

Mountain View at Salem

Conway Christian at Spring Hill

Mountain Pine at Mineral Springs, 7:30 p.m.

OPEN Poyen

SATURDAY’S GAME

CLASS 3A

Junction City at Smackover, 7 p.m.

MONDAY’S RESULTS

At Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia

Fouke 26, Parkers Chapel 21

Smackover 45, Foreman 24

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Van Buren 48, Alma 33

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT