We've been besieged by readers seeking updates on the planned conversion of Pasta J's West, in the Pinnacle Creek shopping center, 14810 Cantrell Road at Taylor Loop Road, Little Rock, into The Villa West, a revival of Ken Shivey's beloved and long-missed Italian restaurant.

A month of unanswered phone calls and unreturned voicemail messages finally ended last week when co-owner David Whitt informed us that a June 27 sewage leak in the shopping center forced the closure of the restaurant for an indefinite period and put the conversion on hold.

"We've been through hell and back," Whitt says. "For the third time in two years, we got flooded with sewer water for 14 hours. We had to gut the restaurant; everything was contaminated." Damage estimate, he says, is $159,000; "the clean-up alone was $56,000." Whitt said last week he and Thomason are planning to take legal action; as of now, he says, they have no viable options -- they can't reopen in the current space, and they can't afford to start from scratch in another location. "We're stuck; we don't know what to do," he said.

Meanwhile, John Rees of Rees Commercial, which owns and leases out the property, says grease and "feminine hygiene products" in the sewer line at the Pasta J's end of the shopping center are what caused the backup; repairs are in progress; and two other stores on that side of the L-shaped shopping center that were affected by the backup have since reopened. He says the Pasta J's West folks, who still have a couple of years to run on their lease, "could have reopened a couple of weeks ago," but have decided instead to move out. "We wanted them to stay and they just said 'No.'" He's looking at two possible tenants to take over the space and expects to have it leased within the next two weeks.

Whitt and Thomsaon had announced in June that they had reached an agreement with Shivey to revive The Villa, the final location of which, in a shopping center at West Markham Street and Bowman Road, closed in October 2012. Pasta J's West had been scheduled to close in early July, in part so former Villa cooks could train the kitchen staff, and partially for renovation. It had been scheduled to reopen as The Villa West on or about Aug. 1.