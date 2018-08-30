WNBA Playoffs
Semifinals (Best-of-5)
(x-if necessary)
Sunday, Aug. 26
Seattle 91, Phoenix 87
Washington 87, Atlanta 84
Tuesday's games
Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, OT
Seattle leads series 2-0
Atlanta 78, Washington 75
Series tied 1-1
Friday's games
All times Central
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Sunday's game
Atlanta at Washington, TBA
x-Seattle at Phoenix, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 4
x-Washington at Atlanta, TBA
x-Phoenix at Seattle, TBA
Finals
(Best-of-5)
(x-if necessary)
Thursday, Sept. 6 TBD, TBA
Sunday, Sept. 9 TBD, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept 12 TBD, TBA
x-Friday, Sept. 14 TBD, TBA
x-Sunday, Sept. 16 TBD, 7 p.m.
