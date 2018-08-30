Sections
WNBA Playoff Glance Today at 2:23 a.m. 0comments

WNBA Playoffs

Semifinals (Best-of-5)

(x-if necessary)

Sunday, Aug. 26

Seattle 91, Phoenix 87

Washington 87, Atlanta 84

Tuesday's games

Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, OT

Seattle leads series 2-0

Atlanta 78, Washington 75

Series tied 1-1

Friday's games

All times Central

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's game

Atlanta at Washington, TBA

x-Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 4

x-Washington at Atlanta, TBA

x-Phoenix at Seattle, TBA

Finals

(Best-of-5)

(x-if necessary)

Thursday, Sept. 6 TBD, TBA

Sunday, Sept. 9 TBD, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept 12 TBD, TBA

x-Friday, Sept. 14 TBD, TBA

x-Sunday, Sept. 16 TBD, 7 p.m.

Sports on 08/30/2018

Print Headline: WNBA Playoff Glance

