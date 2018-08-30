Coty Smith, 26, of Pleasant Plains. - Photo by Independence County sheriff's office
An inmate in northeast Arkansas escaped custody Thursday while he was out of jail on work release, authorities said.
The Independence County sheriff's office said 26-year-old Coty Smith of Pleasant Plains ran off while riding a trash truck in that area about 11 a.m.
Smith is a community service worker who was being held at the county jail on a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court for failure to comply, the agency wrote on Facebook.
A jail official said Smith was booked into the facility Aug. 18 and was serving a one-year sentence.
