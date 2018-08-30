An inmate in northeast Arkansas escaped custody Thursday while he was out of jail on work release, authorities said.

The Independence County sheriff's office said 26-year-old Coty Smith of Pleasant Plains ran off while riding a trash truck in that area about 11 a.m.

Smith is a community service worker who was being held at the county jail on a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court for failure to comply, the agency wrote on Facebook.

A jail official said Smith was booked into the facility Aug. 18 and was serving a one-year sentence.