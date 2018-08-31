Sections
20-year-old Arkansas man killed in fiery crash on I-30 by Jillian Kremer | Today at 10:24 a.m. 0comments

A 20-year-old Arkansas man died in a fiery crash on an unlit section of Interstate 30 early Friday, state police said.

The wreck happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. near Malvern in Hot Spring County.

According to a preliminary report, Maleric Dasure Butler of Prescott was headed east on the interstate in a 2012 Kia Optima when the car traveled off the road.

The Kia then went down an embankment, struck a tree and caught fire, the report states, and Butler suffered fatal injuries.

Authorities said the road was clear and the weather was dry at the time of the wreck but noted that section of the interstate is not lit.

At least 315 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.

