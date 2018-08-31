Authorities responded to a report of a person lying in a parking lot in North Little Rock early Friday and found a 38-year-old man dead, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was found around 1:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of Augusta Circle, a North Little Rock Police Department news release stated. Police said the 38-year-old had been stabbed at least once.

The victim’s body was taken to the state Crime Lab. Police did not identify him because his next of kin has not yet been notified, according to the release.

North Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Brian Dedrick said no arrests had been made in the case. No suspects were named in the release.

Dedrick wrote in an email that police do not believe this stabbing is related to a separate homicide that occurred earlier in the week. In that case, a 47-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Wednesday near the Union Pacific Railroad building.