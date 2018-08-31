The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reopened four swim beaches closed for more than a week because of high E. coli levels in the water.

Blue Ridge and Jefferson Ridge Park West Swim Beach on Dierks Lake, Coon Creek Swim Beach on Gillham Lake, and Story Creek Swim Beach on De Queen Lake were temporarily shut Aug. 21.

The beaches have been retested, and officials have determined they are safe for public use, agency spokesman Laurie Driver said in a news release Wednesday.

According to Driver, two acceptable water samples are required by the state Heath Department before a beach is reopened.

The high bacteria levels in the lakes could be attributed to a heavy amount of goose droppings, the Corps said when the beaches were shut, citing Health Department officials.

Waveland swim beach on Blue Mountain Lake remains closed because of high E. coli levels. It was also shut Aug. 21.

State Desk on 08/31/2018