Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Obits In the news Police beat Wally Hall Newsletters Weather Puzzles/games Hogs football
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Airline adds flights, using bigger planes for 'top college football markets,' including Northwest Arkansas by The Associated Press | Today at 9:51 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption The terminal and front entrance is visible Friday at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport in Highfill. The project to renovate the terminal building will include a new front door and a bridge to the new building across the loop drive from the main terminal and a second-floor bridge into what is now the front of the terminal. - Photo by David Gottschalk

ATLANTA — United Airlines says it's adding more flights and using bigger planes this fall to carry passengers to college football games across the South and elsewhere in the U.S.

The Chicago-based airline said in a statement that the added seats will bring passengers to "top college football markets."

United is adding flights to destinations that include the South Carolina cities of Columbia and Greenville; and Knoxville, Tenn.; College Station, Texas; South Bend, Ind.; and State College, Pa., among others.

It will also use larger airplanes for destinations such as Birmingham, Ala.; Austin, Texas; and Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport.

United said it's adding more than 204,000 total seats from September through November. The airline said that's an average daily increase of 2,200 seats in the college football markets compared to 2017.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT