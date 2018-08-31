FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson said Thursday there haven't been any discussions about scheduling the University of Arkansas at Little Rock or University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in basketball, but he didn't discount it happening.

The University of Arkansas announced on Wednesday that it will play home baseball games in 2019 against fellow UA System members UALR and UAPB.

"As the flagship institution within our state, this is an opportunity for us to enhance interest in our non-conference schedules while supporting other schools within the University of Arkansas System," Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. "We have initiated with baseball this year and are exploring opportunities for future years in other sports."

Given Arkansas' shift in previous policy of not scheduling in-state schools, having the Razorbacks play UALR and UAPB in basketball seems like a logical next step.

Anderson was asked if he'd be agreeable to scheduling the Trojans and Golden Lions.

"I think it's something that's taking place," he said. "So yes."

Arkansas never has played UALR or UAPB in basketball.

The last time the Razorbacks played an in-state school was in the 1987 NIT opening round when they beat Arkansas State University 67-64 in overtime in Barnhill Arena.

Arkansas hasn't played a scheduled basketball game against an in-state opponent since beating Arkansas Tech 50-45 in Fayetteville to open the 1950-51 season.

The Razorbacks are 21-0 all-time against in-state colleges, according to the UA media guide.

Strength coach opening

Arkansas is looking for a new basketball strength and conditioning coach.

Adam Petway, who held the position for the previous four seasons, left Arkansas to work in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, Mike Anderson confirmed Thursday.

"We've got some pretty good possibilities," Anderson said of candidates to replace Petway. "But I thought Adam did a great, great job."

Anderson said he wants to hire someone who has a similar philosophy as Petway in terms of helping players improve their explosiveness and agility and also has an innovative approach to motivating players in the weight room.

"I want somebody that hopefully can get our guys prepared for what we're going to do out there on the floor, and it translates [to basketball]," Anderson said. "Sometimes you go into the weight room and you can do all the lifting and all the different things, but it doesn't translate on the floor. I want it to translate on the floor in terms of what we're doing and how we're playing."

Anderson said an assistant strength and conditioning coach has been working with the players since Petway left for Philadelphia, though he didn't name a specific person.

"The beauty of it is Adam had [the players] up here this summer, so he had a chance to give them a base," Anderson said. "It's important for us to get somebody to come in and grab what he did and just take it up and beyond."

Garland update

Khalil Garland, a redshirt freshman guard from Little Rock Parkview, still hasn't been cleared to practice full speed because of an undisclosed medical condition, but Coach Mike Anderson said the situation might be resolved before the season opens.

"He's doing some limited workouts for the most part," Anderson said. "I think in a month or so we'll have a much, much clearer picture."

