An Arkansan accused of stabbing a woman and kidnapping his infant pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Danny Trent Barrows, 38, of Fayetteville faces two counts of kidnapping, two counts of terroristic threatening, one count of domestic battery and a fleeing charge. Barrows was given an Oct. 30 court date before Washington County Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor.

Barrows is accused of stabbing his daughter's mother in her leg and beating her before threatening to kill her and the 2-month-old Aug. 13 in the Winslow area.

According to the Washington County sheriff's office, he fled with the baby girl, who was later found safe at her grandmother's home in Elkins.

Barrows was supposed to surrender to the U.S. Marshals Service and deputies Aug. 15 near West Fork, but fled, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

While authorities were searching for him, a 911 caller reported someone was trying to jump from a bridge on Interstate 49 south of Chester, the release states.

Crawford County sheriff's office deputies and Arkansas State Police troopers arrived first and saw Barrows hanging over the side of the bridge. Authorities said they stopped him from jumping and arrested him.