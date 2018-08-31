An entrepreneur will install the state's first hair extension vending machine Saturday during an event at a North Little Rock mall.

Buttah Baby Hair Imports, founded by Little Rock native Shadara Waller-McGilberry, will unveil the machine at noon at its permanent location inside the McCain Mall next to Goodfellaz Barber Shop.

The installation is one of several that have taken place in recent years throughout Southern states, such as Tennessee, Georgia and Texas, Buttah Baby spokeswoman Jessica Simien said.

"Shadara wanted to go to the next level in her business with the vending machine," she said. "She wanted to jump on it while she could and allow it to lead to other things."

Waller-McGilberry grew up in Little Rock before attending Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss. She founded her Mississippi-based business Buttah Baby Hair Imports, which provides hair extensions and wigs, in 2012 and is planning on opening a Little Rock location in September, Simien said.

"She has been doing well, and she's been wanting to expand," Simien said. "For her, the right place was Little Rock. She wanted to bring something back that was different."

Simien said the hair extension machine is intended to service customers in emergency situations if a salon is closed or sold out of the product they wish to purchase.

The device dispenses extensions in a variety of textures, colors and lengths at prices comparable to those at salons, according to the spokeswoman. Prices may even be lower because buyers can't touch the extensions before purchasing them, Simien added.

The Buttah Baby device, stocked with Pure Cambodian Wave and Elise Camille Curl, is selling those products for $75 and $85, respectively, during Saturday's launch.

Lace closures and frontals can also be purchased from the vending machine, which accepts cash, credit and debit cards.