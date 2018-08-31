Three Little Rock officers on motorcycles were involved in a crash Friday afternoon, police said, and two were injured.

Police said the motorcycles were headed south on Chester Street around 12:50 p.m. when they collided with a white Mercury Mariner that was driving east on Seventh Street. Authorities believe the woman driving the compact SUV ran a red light before the crash.

Two police officers were injured, but a third officer and the SUV driver were unhurt, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

The two injured officers were taken to an area hospital, Ford said. Police said the officers were conscious and talking after the wreck. The spokesman did not identify the officers or the driver.

Traffic in the area was slowed, but not entirely stopped, in the area until around 1:30 p.m. While officers were investigating the scene, cars proceeded slowly through the intersection.

Ford estimated the Mariner had less than $1,000 of damage and that the motorcycles had a combined $2,000 to $2,500 of damage.

Little Rock's police and fire departments, as well as emergency medical services, responded to the scene according to the spokesman. The fire department has a station next to the intersection.