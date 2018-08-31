Little Rock police respond to a death that occurred in police custody near the intersection of Evergreen Drive and North Tyler Street on Thursday. - Photo by Clara Turnage

Little Rock police have identified a man who died while in their custody Thursday.

Officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 1200 block of North Tyler Street shortly after 4 p.m., a news release states. There, a man later identified as 37-year-old Stephen Collins, 37, appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was acting eractically, police said.

The officers recognized that Collins needed medical attention and called a Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services ambulance to transport the man to a hospital, according to the release.

Then, Collins suddenly ran out the back door of the home, and officers, fearing for his safety, followed on foot, authorities said. He continued trying to flee, so the officers decided to restrain him.

According to police, the three officers placed him on the ground and handcuffed him.

Collins was alert and breathing when the ambulance arrived, but his condition deteriorated once he was placed in the back of the vehicle, the release states. Officers took turns performing CPR while medics tried to stabilize him. He was later pronounced dead at the emergency room at CHI St. Vincent.

Collins' body has been transported to the state medical examiner for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, police said.

The three officers who responded to the call have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to department spokesman officer Steve Moore. They are Nicholas Kinsey, 32, who was hired in 2010; Desiadro Pullie, 25, who was hired in 2017; and Richard Baxter, 37, who was hired in 2017.

