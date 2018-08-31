FAYETTEVILLE -- A man accused of stabbing a woman and kidnapping his infant was arraigned Thursday in Washington County Circuit Court.

Danny Trent Barrows, 38, pleaded not guilty to two counts of kidnapping, two counts of terroristic threatening, one count of domestic battery and fleeing. Barrows was given an Oct. 30 court date before Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor.

Barrows is accused of stabbing his daughter's mother in her leg and beating her before threatening to kill her and the two-month-old Aug. 13 in the Winslow area, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

He fled with the baby girl, who was later found safe at her grandmother's home in Elkins, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Barrows was supposed to turn himself in to the U.S. Marshals Service and deputies on Aug. 15 near West Fork, but fled, according the news release.

Whilte they were searching for him, a 911 caller reported someone was trying to jump from a bridge on Interstate 49 south of Chester, according to the news release.

Crawford County Sheriff's Office deputies and Arkansas State Police troopers arrived first and saw Barrows hanging over the side of the bridge, according the news release. Authorities stopped him from jumping and arrested him, according to the news release.

