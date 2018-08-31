Arkansas State wide receiver Omar Bayless (7) had 32 catches for 439 yards and 6 touchdowns last season. Seven of his re- ceptions went for 20 yards or more.

On a roster littered with quality receivers, Omar Bayless plans to stand out in a multitude of ways for Arkansas State University.

"I'd like to be known as a deep threat who can catch the difficult passes," said Bayless, a 6-3 junior from Laurel, Miss. "But I'm going to work on the medium routes and the short game just as much. I'm going to do whatever it takes to keep the chains moving."

A reserve receiver for the Red Wolves the last two seasons, Bayless averaged 11.7 yards a reception in 2017. While playing in all 12 games, he caught 32 passes for 439 yards and 6 touchdowns. Seven of his receptions went for 20 or more yards.

His worth as a top target of quarterback Justice Hansen -- the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year for 2017 -- may play an even larger role for the Red Wolves this fall. Bayless tipped his hand as to just how much ASU will rely on him this season by catching seven passes in the Red Wolves' first scrimmage.

Bayless was held out of the Red Wolves' Fan Day scrimmage a week later, but he says the unwanted layoff has paid off.

"I'm 100 percent. I'm ready to go," Bayless said. "I was working on catching some passes and hyperextended my [left] knee. It was very difficult for me to sit out of the second scrimmage because this group of receivers want to make each other better every time we hit the field. But I'm back now and I'm healthy."

ASU begins play Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro against Southeast Missouri State.

A three-star recruit from Laurel High School, Bayless caught 70 passes for 1,442 yards and 18 TDs as a senior. He was named his conference's offensive MVP and led the school to a Class 5A state championship.

Bayless will be among of a host of top-notch receivers the Red Wolves have on hand. Senior Justin McInnis recorded 800 receiving yards in 2017. Jonathan Adams Jr. caught eight passes last season as a freshman. Senior Kendrick Edwards was good for 38 catches and 434 yards. ASU also has two heralded transfers -- Dahu Green from the University of Oklahoma and Bubba Ogbebor from Boise State.

"It's all about being a part of the offense," Bayless said. "As many good receivers we have I don't mind seeing the passes going to others. As long as we're making plays, I'm fine with that."

Bayless is also on the field for punt returns, though is mainly used as a blocker.

"You have to be very physical to play there but I think it helps me as a receiver," Bayless said. "It's more of a team thing to go out and play on the special teams, but I'm willing to do it."

