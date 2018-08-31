A five-run first inning was too much for the visiting Arkansas Travelers to overcome in a 6-3 loss to the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Springfield batted around in the inning, sending 10 batters to the plate to score the five runs, including a three-run home run by Chris Chinea.

John Nogowski had three hits and three RBI, and Genesis Cabrera allowed four hits over six innings for the Cardinals.

Cabrera (1-3) earned the victory as he struck out 4 and walked 1 while allowing 2 runs.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the fourth when Nogowski hit an RBI single, driving in Evan Mendoza.

Joey Curletta singled in Chris Mariscal and Chuck Taylor to put Arkansas on the board in the top of the sixth.

Kyle Lewis, who doubled and singled, scored when Joseph Odom doubled the next inning for the Travelers, who are 21-10 against Springfield this season.

Sports on 08/31/2018