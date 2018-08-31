Central Florida running back Adrian Killins Jr. (9) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Connecticut on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

TOP 25

NO. 21 CENTRAL FLORIDA 56,

CONNECTICUT 17

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. -- McKenzie Milton threw for 346 yards and five touchdowns and No. 21 Central Florida routed Connecticut 56-17 on Thursday night to extend the longest winning streak in the nation to 14 games.

The reigning American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year completed 24 of 32 passes and ran for another 50 yards. Sophomore receiver Tre Nixon, a transfer from Mississippi, scored on plays of 34 and 11 yards.

Backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. came on in the fourth quarter and broke a 70-yard touchdown run down the left sideline, making him the team's leading rusher.

Connecticut quarterback David Pindell was a bright spot for the Huskies, throwing for 266 yards and a touchdown and running for another 157 yards and a score.

The game was marred by what appeared to be a serious injury to Central Florida defensive back Aaron Robinson on the opening kickoff.

The sophomore transfer from Alabama appeared to collide head-first with another Central Florida player while making the tackle. He had to be cut from his shoulder and was taken off the field on a stretcher, giving the crowd the thumbs-up sign as he was wheeled to an ambulance. His condition was not immediately known.

