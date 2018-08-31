Marriage Licenses

Ismael Contreras Geron, 40, and Maria Mendoza, 40, both of Little Rock.

Irma Ruiz Zavala, 31, and Regina Cano Encarnacion, 23, both of Alexander.

Robert Thomas, 63, and Linda Hardy, 76, both of Little Rock.

Samuel Kossow, 26, and Kaitlin Kossow, 23, both of Little Rock.

Mark Miedema, 36, and Kendyl Bryan, 32, both of Little Rock.

Austin Miles, 27, and Letecha Townsend, 27, both of Sherwood.

Tomerra Cooney, 40, and Cedric Love, 45, both of North Little Rock.

Alejandro Vazquez, 41, and Merida Jimenez, 39, both of Alexander.

Cedric Colclough, 32, and Kizzy Jones, 41, both of Little Rock.

Ashley Mitchell, 28, and Stetson Strawn, 25, both of Little Rock.

Hanna Dailey, 23, and Seth Poynter, 24, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

18-3203 Jameson Puckett v. Rachel Sumner.

18-3207 Alyssa Masters v. James Reaves.

18-3209 Ramona Neal v. Favian Neal.

18-3212 Erica Hollis v. Alvin Hollis.

18-3213 Robert Bailey Sr. v. Katrina Bailey.

18-3214 Grace Hambrick v. Zachary Hambrick.

18-3216 Amber Kennedy v. Anthony Kennedy.

18-3217 Janetta Jackson v. Adell Jackson.

GRANTED

18-1843 Brenda Rhoads v. Robin Rhoads.

18-2725 Robert Stout v. Linda Stout.

