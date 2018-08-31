An Arkansas county has become to first in the state to raise the age restriction to buy and use tobacco from 18 to 21, according to a news release.

The Phillips County Quorum Court voted in July to raise the minimum age, an employee at the office of County Judge Clark Hall said Thursday. The law took effect this week, a news release from the Family & Youth Enrichment Network’s People for Tobacco-Free Communities Project states.

The new policy prevents 18- to 20-year-olds from buying or using tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes and tobacco paraphernalia, in unincorporated areas of Phillips County, according to the release.

Any retailer who sells tobacco products to people under 21 can be fined $500 for a first offense, $1,000 for a second and $1,500 for subsequent offenses. People 21 and over who buy tobacco for those younger than them can be fined $300 for a first offense, $600 for a second and $1,000 for repeated violations.

Hall said in the release that county officials were concerned about the population’s health.

“We want to do whatever we can to help improve this, " he said. "We especially want to discourage our youth from taking up a bad habit that just won’t serve them well in the long run.”

The county also contains the first city in Arkansas to raise the minimum age for tobacco. The Helena-West Helena City Council voted to raise the purchasing age to 21 in 2016, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.