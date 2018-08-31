In this Sept. 5, 2015, photo, Arkansas fans cheer as Drew Morgan scores a touchdown for the Razorbacks during the NCAA college football game against UTEP at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. The Razorbacks beat the Miners, 48-13. (AP Photo/Samantha Baker)

Highly recruited junior defensive lineman Alex Huntley talked of his interest in Arkansas and his relationship with receivers coach Justin Stepp during an appearance on Recruiting Thursday.

Huntley, 6-4, 295 pounds, 5.0 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Columbia,(S.C.) Hammond has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma and others. He hopes to visit Fayetteville this fall for a game.

Relationship with Stepp:

"We click I guess. He's a cool dude. He's from South Carolina obviously so that's cool. He's great to talk to. We just mesh well."

He's not a lock to stay in-state:

"The thing is I'm originally from Maryland. I moved to South Carolina when I was 13."

His uncle Shane Gold attended Arkansas and was thrilled about Huntley's offer:

"He was super exited because he loves the school. That's his alma mater. So we talked a little bit about it. He told it's a great place."