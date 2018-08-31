Eastern Illinois head coach Kim Dameron yells his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

There are some really bad games to open the SEC season, a couple of decent ones and a really good one in Atlanta.

Normally, it is easy to pick to the SEC to sweep the first two or three weekends but that LSU-Miami game in AT&T Stadium could be a bad start for Ed Oregeron who has only 10 starters back from a nine-win season that included a loss to Troy.

Here are the first week's picks:

Eastern Illinois at Arkansas

Someday this might be Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. University of Arkansas. Why not put money in the Golden Lions' program instead of someone from out of state. The Razorbacks are ready to hit someone in a different colored uniform. Slow start, fast finish. Arkansas 38-14

Southeast Missouri State at Arkansas State

A tune-up for Alabama? The Red Wolves won't be looking ahead to next week's game with the Crimson Tide until the fourth quarter while waiting on the final buzzer. Arkansas State 48-10

Louisville vs. Alabama (Orlando, Fla.)

There is some chatter about Bobby Petrino vs. the Tide's inexperienced secondary, but the Cardinals were No. 98 in sacks allowed last year and return only four defensive starters. Defense is not Petrino's thing. Nick Saban's toughest decision is how much playing time does backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa get. Alabama 48-24

Washington vs Auburn (Atlanta)

If the Huskies win they will finish 12-0. Chris Petersen has 17 starters back from a 10-win season. The problem is the Tigers have lost two straight in Atlanta and Gus Malzahn is motivated. Auburn 41-38

Charleston Southern at Florida

If you are not in the Gator Nation you just really don't care. Florida 56-7

Austin Peay at Georgia

The Governors will try to run against the beasts of the East and may have some early success, but at the half Kirby Smart makes adjustments. Jake Fromm throws his helmet into the Heisman talk as the Bulldogs pass and run for more than 500 yards. Georgia 48-28

Central Michigan at Kentucky

There is lots of excitement in Lexington, but not about playing the Chippewas who have only 10 starters back. The Wildcats basketball team is going to be good -- again -- but the football team should be improved if it can get steady play at quarterback. Kentucky 49-10

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (Houston)

One of several "bowl' games for the Rebels. Red Raiders Coach Kliff Kingsbury is known for two things: wide-open offenses and being on the hot seat. This year he has 10 starters back on defense and only six on offense. The Rebels are ready. Good quarterback and 15 starters back. Matt Luke has restored stability. Ole Miss 35-24

Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi State

The Lumberjacks have an interim head coach and a major headache against a loaded Bulldogs team. Mississippi State 51-6

Tennessee-Martin at Missouri

The Tigers roar. Missouri 56-13

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina

The Chanticleers won only three games last season. Yes 39-38 to the Hogs was a loss. The Gamecocks are on the rise. South Carolina 42-7

West Virginia vs. Tennessee (Charlotte, N.C.)

Both are reloading. Tennessee 28-27

Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt

This could be the trap game of the week. The Blue Raiders have 17 starters back. Derek Mason, one of the nicest coaches in the SEC, has just 12. Vanderbilt 31-28 (OT)

Miami vs. LSU (Arlington, Texas on Sunday)

Both teams are loaded with speed, but Hurricanes are more experienced. Miami 35-24

