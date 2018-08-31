Arkansas Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson has been indicted in a scheme to steal campaign contributions and use them for personal expenses, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas said Friday.

Hutchinson, a Republican who was first elected as a state representative in 2000 and then as a state senator in 2011, is facing eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns. A Sept. 18 court appearance is set.

According to the indictment, the legislator spent campaign funds on personal expenses, including a Caribbean cruise, a vacation to New Orleans, gym membership and Netflix fees, between 2010 and 2017.

“Jeremy Hutchinson allegedly diverted contributions from his Arkansas State Senate campaigns to pay for an array of personal expenses,” Assistant Attorney General Benczkowski said in a news release. “The charges in this case demonstrate the commitment of the Department and our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those involved in alleged campaign-related misconduct.”

Hutchinson didn't immediately return a message left seeking comment on the allegations.

According to the release, the wire fraud counts are "related to falsified state campaign finance reports and soliciting campaign donors with fraudulent intent." Authorities said the false tax returns were filed from 2011 to 2014.

Hutchinson is the nephew of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Email and voicemail messages sent to the governor's office were not immediately returned Friday afternoon.

Check back for updates and read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.