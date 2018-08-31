Sections
Breaking: Arkansas Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson faces wire, tax fraud charges; campaign money used for Netflix, vacations, indictment states
Arkansas Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson faces wire, tax fraud charges; campaign money used for Netflix, vacations, indictment states by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:12 p.m. 4comments
story.lead_photo.caption Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson is a Little Rock Republican chairing the task force. - Photo by Rick McFarland

Arkansas Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson has been indicted in a scheme to steal campaign contributions and use them for personal expenses, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas said Friday.

Hutchinson, a Republican who was first elected as a state representative in 2000 and then as a state senator in 2011, is facing eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns. A Sept. 18 court appearance is set.

According to the indictment, the legislator spent campaign funds on personal expenses, including a Caribbean cruise, a vacation to New Orleans, gym membership and Netflix fees, between 2010 and 2017.

“Jeremy Hutchinson allegedly diverted contributions from his Arkansas State Senate campaigns to pay for an array of personal expenses,” Assistant Attorney General Benczkowski said in a news release. “The charges in this case demonstrate the commitment of the Department and our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those involved in alleged campaign-related misconduct.”

Hutchinson didn't immediately return a message left seeking comment on the allegations.

According to the release, the wire fraud counts are "related to falsified state campaign finance reports and soliciting campaign donors with fraudulent intent." Authorities said the false tax returns were filed from 2011 to 2014.

Hutchinson is the nephew of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Email and voicemail messages sent to the governor's office were not immediately returned Friday afternoon.

Check back for updates and read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • RBear
    August 31, 2018 at 12:18 p.m.

    This gift just keeps on giving. The bigger question is if this will go higher. Republican corruption in state government just doesn’t seem to have an end.
  • Illinoisroy
    August 31, 2018 at 12:35 p.m.

    status quo for Republican legislators.
  • 23cal
    August 31, 2018 at 12:36 p.m.

    How many indicted Arkansas Republican state officials is that just the year? Several, for sure.
  • WowJustWow2017
    August 31, 2018 at 12:52 p.m.

    What gym charges $160-$180 per month? Maybe he should try 10 Fitness.
