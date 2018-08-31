Highly recruited forward Chris Moore talked about his upcoming official visit to Arkansas this weekend on Recruiting Thursday. He'll be accompanied by his parents for the trip.

Moore, 6-6, 210 pounds, of West Memphis has 25 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma State, Memphis, Ole Miss, Auburn, Tulsa, SMU, TCU and others while drawing interest from North Carolina, Kentucky and others.

Excited about Arkansas trip:

"The most exciting part to me is just being on an official visit because it's different from an unofficial. I think more perks comes with it and I'm just ready to experience the first official visit."