ARKADELPHIA -- Harding University's defense wasn't perfect, but it certainly was opportunistic Thursday night in the Bisons' 41-17 season-opening victory over Henderson State at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium.

Defensive back Frank Herbert scored the game's first touchdown on an 11-yard fumble return, and defensive end T.J. Winslow sacked Henderson State junior quarterback Richard Stammetti three times, twice jarring the ball loose and setting up Harding fumble recoveries that led to touchdowns.

"I had some huge plays, but it wasn't because of me," said Winslow, the defensive end who made Stammetti's first game as a Reddie an up-and-down one. "I might have made some good moves, but I couldn't have done it without the rest of the D-line.

"That quarterback was scared all night, and he wasn't just scared of me."

Stammetti, making his first start for the Reddies after transferring from Mt. San Antonio (Calif.) College, finished with respectable numbers -- 21 of 33 passing, 234 yards and 2 touchdowns -- but he was sacked 4 times and lost the fumbles after being hit by Winslow.

"Anytime you turn the football over like that, it's not going to be good," Reddies Coach Scott Maxfield said. "I think we're a better team than we showed. But that's a good football team we played."

Harding, ranked No. 7 in the NCAA Division II preseason coaches poll, scored 21 points off Henderson State fumbles, and the offense mixed in two big plays in the passing game to squelch the Reddies momentum each time it looked as if they might get back into the game.

Henderson State trailed 10-0 early, got within three points on the game's first offensive touchdown -- Stammetti to Chase Lodree, then got within two touchdowns in the second half -- 24-10 -- only to see Harding respond with the next 10 points to lead 34-10 at the outset of the fourth quarter.

The Reddies (0-1, 0-1 Great American Conference) moved the ball in spurts throughout after being held to 6 yards on their first 11 plays, which included a lost fumble that turned into the game's first touchdown, an 11-yard scoop and score by Herbert.

Safety Dra Smith set up the play by rattling Reddies receiver Ben Johnson with a hit that caused the turnover.

Henderson gained 57 of its 86 first-half yards on the touchdown drive that cut Harding's lead to 10-7.

Harding (1-0, 1-0 GAC) led 24-7 at halftime after scoring twice in the final 4:17 of the first half -- on a 22-yard pass from Preston Paden to Taylor Thompson and on a 1-yard run by Paden after Winslow's first sack of Stammetti, which gave the Bisons possession at the Henderson 20.

Henderson State picked up 70 yards on their first drive of the third quarter, which included a 51-yard pass from Stammetti to Zecharius Nash-Kelly that set up a Temo Martinez field goal to cut Harding's lead to 24-10.

Harding's only turnover, a lost fumble by Taylor Bissell after a wild scramble midway in the third quarter, gave Henderson State the ball at the Harding 31, trailing 24-10.

The Reddies got to the 22 in two plays but shifted out of an unconventional formation on third and 1, and couldn't get the first down.

They went for it on fourth and 1, but Logan Moragne (15 rushes, 77 yards) was tackled short of the first-down marker and Harding took over with 6:58 to play.

The Bisons, after holding the Reddies on downs at their 22, made it 27-10 on Cameron Scott's second field goal, from 29 yards with 4:39 left in the third quarter.

Winslow's second sack and forced fumble on Stammetti set up a 2-play, 51-yard touchdown, 48 of those yards coming on a pass play from Paden to Bissell, and Harding led 34-10 with 14:57 left in the game.

Harding outgained Henderson 385-324 and outrushed the Reddies 307-90, with 173 of those yards coming in the second half.

Slot man Tristan Tucker (9-103 rushing, 1 TD) and sophomore fullback Cole Chancey (15-103) led the Bisons, who seemed to get in gear as the game progressed.

The defense's big-play performance was not a surprise to Harding Coach Paul Simmons, with 10 starters returning from 11-4 team that advanced the semifinals of the Division II playoffs.

"You have a feeling, but you never know for sure until you get out there and play, but I thought we were going to have a good defense," Simmons said.

