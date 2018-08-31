Sections
Sign in
Breaking: After indictment, Arkansas Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson says he 'intends to resign'; governor supports decision
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Obits In the news Police beat Wally Hall Newsletters Weather Puzzles/games Hogs football
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hunter rescued after hanging upside-down in tree for 2 days now in coma by The Associated Press | Today at 1:24 p.m. 0comments

LA GRANDE, Ore. — A 70-year-old Oregon hunter who was rescued after hanging upside-down for two days about 30 feet from the ground is in intensive care in a drug-induced coma.

The East Oregonian reported Friday that Eddie Voelker of Prineville, was on a ventilator and has had a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain.

Another hunter found Voelker suspended from the tree earlier this week.

Voelker had fallen from his tree stand and become entangled in his safety harness. Crews used a bucket truck to reach him, and his heart stopped during the rescue.

The newspaper reported that Voelker was flown to a hospital in Richland, Wash., where he remains in critical condition.

His family returned to the site to bring him his hunting dogs, which had remained with him.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT