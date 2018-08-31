Work on an $87.4 million project to widen a section of Interstate 630 will require one lane in each direction to be closed next week.

Reducing traffic to one lane between Baptist Health Medical Center and South University Avenue will allow work crews to continue the widening project, weather permitting.

Outside lanes will be closed during the following hours to conduct the work:

• 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday to Thursday

• 8 p.m. Sept. 7 to midnight Sept. 8.

The project will result in widening 2.5 miles of I-630 to eight lanes between the hospital and University Avenue. It also includes replacing the Hughes Street overpass and interstate bridges at North Rodney Parham Road and Rock Creek.

