Breaking: After indictment, Arkansas Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson says he 'intends to resign'; governor supports decision
21 years after Arkansas couple found dead, authorities seeking answers by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 1:27 p.m.

Authorities in Arkansas are seeking information in a double homicide that has remained unsolved for 21 years.

On Aug. 31, 1997, Garland County deputies found the bodies of 17-year-old Teela Hudson and her 20-year-old boyfriend Frank Steven Delaney near the intersection Bald Mountain Road and Hayti Lane, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

They were sprawled out in Delaney’s Oldsmobile with the doors wide open, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

A store manager at the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar where Hudson worked told investigators Delaney had picked her up at the end of her shift. He was one of the last people to see them alive.

“I am very interested in solving this case so that we can bring those responsible to justice and give the families of the two victims a sense of closure that is long overdue,” Sheriff Mike McCormick said Friday in a statement. 

