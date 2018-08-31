The Kroger Co. and Instacart are expanding their same-day grocery delivery service to 75 new markets, including the Little Rock area. The service is now available from Kroger and Kroger Marketplace stores in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Benton, Maumelle and Conway.

Hot Springs is also on the list of markets scheduled to have the service by late October, according to a news release.

Kroger, the nation's largest supermarket chain, and e-commerce firm Instacart began the service a year ago and expanded it in March. The partnership lets Kroger customers fill their online carts with groceries and everyday essentials and have them delivered in as little as two hours.

Matt Thompson, Kroger's digital vice president of online ordering platform ClickList, said in the release that the expansion is part of the chain's initiative to offer customers a "seamless" shopping experience. This includes "giving our shoppers the choice of stores, delivery, curbside pickup or ship to your door."

-- Serenah McKay

AG suing defunct security-system firm

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a consumer-protection lawsuit Thursday in Pulaski County Circuit Court against Alert America LLC that alleges violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Alert America sold third-party alarm monitoring services to Arkansas consumers, and many of its contracts included a prepaid service contract, Rutledge said. Alert America closed its business and failed to remit payments to the third party, Rutledge said.

As a result, many Arkansans had services discontinued without any money being returned to consumers who had prepaid for services they never received.

At least 67 Arkansans were affected, according to research by the attorney general's office. Some consumers reported paying more than $1,000 for services not received.

Rutledge asked the court to impose civil penalties, restitution for the affected consumers, attorneys' fees, an injunction and other relief against Alert America. Violations of the Deceptive Trade Practices Act carry civil penalties up to $10,000 for each violation.

-- David Smith

State index gives up 2.41, ends at 458.49

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 2.41 to 458.49 Thursday.

"Equities responded poorly to reports that President Trump may announce an additional $200 billion in tariffs on China as soon as next week as stocks sold off with the materials sector leading the market lower," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

