NLR police say man spit in officer's face

A North Little Rock man is accused by police of spitting in an officer's face Wednesday, police reports said.

Officers responding to a call about a man "yelling and cursing at children" met Jamar Johnson, 33, who officers said was clearly intoxicated, according to an arrest report.

Johnson refused to give officers his name, saying "You know me," the report said, and resisted arrest by jerking away from officers when they tried to handcuff him.

When officers were trying to take him to the Pulaski County jail, he spit in an officer's face. Johnson was in the Pulaski County jail Thursday in lieu of $10,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, public intoxication, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations and disorderly conduct.

Riders took vehicle, teen tells LR police

An 18-year-old Little Rock man was robbed of his car by people he gave a ride to Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, the victim said he was driving through the Royal Oaks Apartments at 8621 Baseline Road about 11 p.m. when a female approached his vehicle and asked for a ride.

He told police that she soon let in a male. Authorities said the victim believed the pair were offering marijuana in exchange for a ride, but he soon became "scared and confused."

When they arrived at an area near College Station, the male assailant took out a stun gun and ordered the teen to get out of the vehicle and take everything out of his pockets, the report states. The pair then drove away in the car.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Rake-wielder robbed him, LR man reports

A 44-year-old Little Rock man was injured early Wednesday when a robber knocked him unconscious with a rake, according to a police report.

The victim told authorities he had been walking behind Bopp Liquor Store at 1021 E. Ninth St. about 2 a.m. when two people, one of whom was holding a rake, came up to him and asked for his money.

The Little Rock man tried to defend himself, but the robber with the rake knocked him out, according to the report from the city's Police Department. When he awoke, a gold chain that had been around his neck, valued at $2,500, was gone, authorities said.

The man went home and then to UAMS Medical Center, the report states. Police noted that he was covered in blood and had a cut above his left eye but said his wound was not life-threatening.

The man told officers he was high on hallucinogenic drugs at the time of the robbery.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Liquor store worker in LR reports holdup

A Little Rock liquor store was held up by an armed robber Wednesday evening, according to a police report.

Officers were called shortly after 7:15 p.m. to Stagecoach Wine & Spirits, 10400 Stagecoach Road, which is near the street's intersection with Otter Creek Parkway.

A 33-year-old employee told authorities that a man in a red hoodie entered the store, walked behind the counter and hit the hidden "magnetic lock button."

The report states that the robber showed the worker a gun and told him to empty the cash tills.

After the employee gave him an unspecified amount of money, the gunman told him to go to the back and "watch the camera monitor" until he was gone, police said.

Officers noted that a different employee and the store's owner watched security footage and identified the robber as a 21-year-old former employee.

The North Little Rock man listed as a suspect did not appear on the online inmate roster of the Pulaski County jail Thursday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Metro on 08/31/2018