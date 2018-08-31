So, you want recognition?

Then do something extraordinary. Do something unexpected or at least something you haven't done in a while.

Van Buren earned instant credibility Tuesday by beating rival Alma 48-33 in the coaching debut for Casey Dick. Fort Smith Northside has an opportunity for a signature win as well when the Grizzlies host Greenwood tonight.

The day Matt Jones took a punt on a bounce for Northside and loped through the Greenwood defense for an easy score is long gone. Greenwood has emerged as a premier program in Arkansas while Northside has won more than seven games only once since 2009.

Greenwood has won five of the past six meetings against Northside, but tonight's game will be played at Mayo-Thompson Stadium, where the Grizzlies pounded Rogers Heritage 69-0 last week.

Northside is expected to be much-improved from last season when the Grizzlies went 4-8 after losing 34-7 at Greenwood in the season-opener. Quarterback Derrick Wise and tackle Stevie Young are standout players for Northside, which received little resistance from Heritage.

That'll change from the outset against Greenwood, which has won eight state championships.

Peyton Holt replaces Connor Noland, the former all-state quarterback who is pressing for playing time as a freshman this season at Arkansas. Like Noland, Holt is a football-baseball standout who starred at receiver last year.

Even a close loss would be a sign of progress for Northside, which also faces Van Buren before opening 7A-Central play Sept. 21 at Bryant. But Northside would have to play near perfectly tonight to pull the upset and perfect doesn't happen too often so early in the season.

RICK'S PICK Greenwood

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

BENTONVILLE at Conway

Fort Smith Southside at BENTONVILLE WEST

OWASSO, OKLA. at Fayetteville

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL at Rogers Heritage

Rogers High at JOE T. ROBINSON

SPRINGDALE HIGH at Little Rock Parkview

CLASS 6A

Siloam Springs at PRYOR, OKLA.

Mountain Home at HARRISON

CLASS 5A

Farmington at PRAIRIE GROVE

CLARKSVILLE at Paris

Gentry at HUNTSVILLE

CLASS 4A

PEA RIDGE at Maumelle

ELKINS at Greenland

BERRYVILLE at West Fork

Booneville at OZARK

Waldron at MANSFIELD

Yellville-Summit at GREEN FOREST

Westville, Okla. at LINCOLN

Subiaco Academy at LAVACA

CLASS 3A

Cedarville at MOUNTAINBURG

Lamar at DANVILLE

Dardanelle at CHARLESTON

CLASS 2A

HACKETT at Pocola, Okla.

MOUNT IDA at Magazine

EIGHT-MAN

HERMITAGE at Decatur

LAST WEEK 11-2 (84 percent)

