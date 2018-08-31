ASTROS

Hinch's new contract

HOUSTON -- That new contract A.J. Hinch got from the Houston Astros also came with a huge set of expectations.

"When I hired A.J., at the press conference, I said, 'A.J.'s going to be our manager when we win the first World Series for Houston,' " General Manager Jeff Luhnow said Thursday.

"I'm now telling you that A.J. is going to be the manager when we win the second and hopefully the third World Series for Houston," he said.

The reigning champion Astros -- and current American League West leaders -- rewarded Hinch with a deal that extends his run in the dugout through the 2022 season. His contract had been set to expire after this year with a club option for 2019.

Astros stars Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, George Springer and Alex Bregman were among the players who attended the announcement at Minute Maid Park. The group sat toward the back of the room and Hinch made sure to thank them.

"I wouldn't be here and I certainly wouldn't be getting this opportunity if it wasn't for you," Hinch said. "This game is about players it will always be about players and to be your manager is by far the best job I've ever had in baseball."

Hinch, 44, guided Houston to its first crown last season. He took over in 2015 and has led the Astros to a regular-season record of 353-266 and two playoff appearances.

The Astros led the AL West by 2 1/2 games over Oakland going into Thursday night's home game against the Angels.

REDS

Votto activated

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds activated All-Star first baseman Joey Votto from the 10-day disabled list before Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Votto had been out since Aug. 17 with a sore right knee, which was hit by a pitch on Aug. 4.

He is hitting .284 with 9 home runs and 55 RBI over 118 games.

The Reds also optioned outfielder Preston Tucker to Class AAA Louisville, recalled right-handed pitcher Austin Brice from Louisville and placed right-hander Robert Stephenson on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis.

METS

Wright rejoins team

David Wright is rejoining the New York Mets in San Francisco to continue his rehabilitation, but there is no timetable for the team's captain to be activated, a baseball source said Thursday.

"Day-to-day reassessment," the source said of Wright, who remains on the disabled list and will work with the club's trainers as the Mets continue a road trip that includes three games with the Giants and concludes next week in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

Wright, 35, has not appeared in a major-league game since May 27, 2016, after neck, shoulder and back surgeries.

Earlier this week, the Mets transferred Wright's minor-league rehab assignment to Class AAA Las Vegas. He played in two games and was 1-for-9. Wright hit .171 (7-for-41) with 1 double, 2 RBI, 4 runs scored, 2 walks, 10 strikeouts and a .209 OBP over 12 minor-league rehabilitation games between Class A St. Lucie and Las Vegas.

Assistant general manager John Ricco on Tuesday cast doubt on Wright's return to the majors this season, saying "it's unrealistic to think he'd be activated any time soon. "

Ricco said Wright has failed to reach several benchmarks pertaining to "pretty much everything" with his rehab.

The Mets recouped a reported 75 percent of Wright's $20 million salary through an insurance policy. Wright is scheduled to earn $3.21 million for September. If he does not come off the DL, the Mets would recoup $2.41 million of that sum through insurance.

CUBS, TWINS

Teams swap catchers

CLEVELAND -- In a swap of backup catchers, the Minnesota Twins have traded Bobby Wilson to the Chicago Cubs for Chris Gimenez and a player to be named or cash.

The deal for the 35-year-old veterans was announced Thursday.

Wilson has been on the 10-day disabled list since Aug. 23 with a sprained right ankle. He hit .178 with 2 home runs and 16 RBI in 47 games for Minnesota.

Gimenez, who has been playing at Class AAA Iowa, will join the Twins. He batted .143 with 1 RBI in 12 games with the Cubs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

A. J. Hinch

Sports on 08/31/2018