GOLF

Hickok in lead

Kramer Hickok shot a 7-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the DAP Championship at Beechwood, Ohio, the second of four Web.com Tour Finals events that will determine 25 PGA Tour cards. Hickok had eight birdies and a bogey at Canterbury Golf Club. The 26-year-old former Texas player already earned a PGA Tour card with a 23rd-place finish on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list. Justin Hueber was a stroke back, and Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger and Eric Axley shot 66. Defending champion Nicholas Lindheim and five-time PGA Tour winner Ben Crane topped the group at 67. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) are tied at 2 over after a 72. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) had a 73. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) is 7 over after a 77.

Pepperell out front

Eddie Pepperell shot a 2-under 70 in the first round of the European Tour's Made In Denmark tournament on Thursday at Aarhus, Denmark, to make the best start of the three players bidding to secure the final qualifying spot in Europe's Ryder Cup team. Thorbjorn Olesen and Matthew Fitzpatrick are the other two players battling for the last spot in the European team via the World Points list and neither broke par. Olesen was 4-over after 6 holes but fought back for a 73. Fitzpatrick had three birdies and three bogeys in an even-par 72. Thomson made nine birdies in his 64, which was his career-best score on the European Tour. Pep Angles (Central Arkansas) shot an even-par 72. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 4-over 76.

FOOTBALL

Going to trial

An arbitrator is sending Colin Kaepernick's grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league's request to throw out the quarterback's claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice. The former 49ers quarterback argues that owners have colluded to keep him off any NFL roster since he hit free agency in 2017. Kaepernick began a wave of protests by NFL players two seasons ago, kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in sports, with President Donald Trump loudly urging the league to suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem. Kaepernick contends the owners violated their collective bargaining agreement with players by conspiring to keep him off teams. The case hinges on whether owners worked together rather than decided individually to not sign Kaepernick.

Dumervil retiring

Pass rusher Elvis Dumervil is retiring from the NFL after 12 years. Dumervil announced his decision on Thursday. He said he wants to spend more time with his family and real estate business. Dumervil entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick in Denver in 2006. He spent seven years with the Broncos, four more with Baltimore and finished his career last year with San Francisco. He finished his career with 105 1/2 sacks. That ranks fourth in the NFL since he entered the league, trailing only DeMarcus Ware, Jared Allen and Julius Peppers. Dumervil made five Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro in 2009 and 2014.

Gronk's big contract

Rob Gronkowski's agent said the Patriots star is the NFL's highest paid tight end after New England reworked his contract to add $4.3 million this season. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Thursday that Gronkowski's deal for the next two seasons adds $1 million in per-game bonuses and $3.3 million in incentives for things like catches, playing time and touchdowns. Rosenhaus said Gronkowski's base salary stays at $8 million, with the additions boosting the potential value to more than $13 million. Gronkowski is widely considered the top tight end in football and one of the best all-time at his position as he enters his ninth season. He had 1,084 yards and 8 touchdowns in 14 games. Gronkowski's deal was first reported by ESPN.

TRACK AND FIELD

Lyles wins 200

American sprinter Noah Lyles raced through a slight headwind to win the 200 meters in 19.67 seconds at the Diamond League finals in Zurich on Thursday. Lyles, 21, clocked just 0.02 outside his world-leading, lifetime best performance set in Monaco last month. Lyles trailed only 0.01 behind Usain Bolt's meeting record from 2012 for the storied Weltklasse gathering. World champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey was left trailing Lyles in 19.98. Olympic champion Caster Semenya also gave a standout display on Thursday. South African Semenya dominated the 800 meters in 1 minute, 55.27 seconds -- a full second outside her lifetime best set in Paris this season yet more than a half-second faster than any other woman this year. Ajee Wilson of the U.S. was second in 1:57.86.

FOOTBALL

Ohio State trustee resigns over Meyer investigation

An Ohio State trustee has resigned, saying a three-game suspension of football Coach Urban Meyer should have been more “profound” for his mishandling of domestic violence accusations against an assistant coach and for tolerating years of the assistant’s misbehavior.

The trustee, Jeffrey Wadsworth, said in an interview on Thursday that he stepped down from the board shortly after the university announced Meyer’s punishment last week.

“I didn’t feel that I’d seen high-integrity behavior,” Wadsworth said of Meyer.

He said he was the “lone voice” of dissent in advocating for a harsher punishment, but declined to specify what he proposed or to speak in great detail about the closed-door negotiations, saying he wanted to respect the confidential words of board members.

“Most people were concerned about whether it was a several-game suspension or not,” he said.

“To me,” he added, “there was something altogether wrong about reducing it to a couple of games.”

Wadsworth, a retired engineering executive, is the first of the 20 board members to speak publicly about the outcome of a university investigation that concluded Meyer had failed to fulfill obligations to report allegations of domestic violence against assistant coach Zach Smith to other university officials.

The inquiry also found that Meyer had sought to delete records from his cellphone. And it found that Smith’s behavior, including failure to pay cellphone bills, a stint in rehab for substance abuse and “promiscuous and embarrassing sexual behavior,” raised several other red flags. Smith has denied ever abusing his former wife, who made the allegations.

Investigators found discrepancies between Meyer’s account of some events and others’, and in at least one instance suggested that Meyer had lied to them.

“You read the report,” Wadsworth said, “and there’s seven or eight things about emails, memory loss, hearing things five times, and to me, that raised an issue of standards, values — not how many games someone should be suspended for.”

Sports on 08/31/2018