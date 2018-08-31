100 years ago

Aug. 31, 1918

HARRISON-- The government agent, E. G. Shoffner of Little Rock, who came here recently to confer with railroad employees concerning the demand for a government wage scale on the Missouri & North Arkansas railroad, has departed and everything is quiet, indicating some adjustment of differences. It has been rumored that the result is to be a return to government control and that this road will be handled by the Kansas City Southern.

50 years ago

Aug. 31, 1968

• The Democratic members of the state Welfare Board adopted a resolution Friday that Welfare Commissioner Les E. Blaylock said was designed to embarrass Governor Rockefeller politically. The resolution, watered down at the insistence of Blaylock with the support of two Republicans and one other Democrat on the Board, called on him "when funds are available" to raise old-age grants $5 a month across the board and raise another $10 a month the per-patient allotments to nursing homes. Blaylock ... argued that in the absence of more funds the resolution was meaningless and uncalled for. "We're playing with the old folks' emotions, building up false hopes," he said. "You know the money is not there." Blaylock predicted the Democratic Board members would try to "embarrass" the governor because of his failure to deliver a promised $5-a-month increase on welfare grants last year and a similar raise this year.

25 years ago

Aug. 31, 1993

• A hood ornament thief went on a binge over the weekend, stealing the automobile logos from at least a dozen cars in the Heights area of Little Rock, police said. The thief has expensive taste, police said. He targeted vehicles made by upscale manufacturers including Cadillac, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Thefts were confined to a three-block stretch of Foxcroft Road -- the 2600 to 2900 blocks. A few car owners in the area also reported minor vandalism such as scratches on the door made by a sharp object, police said.

10 years ago

Aug. 31, 2008

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- With support from millions of Christian conservatives, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee catapulted from obscurity to viability during the 2008 presidential campaign, winning the Iowa caucuses and carrying much of the South. At the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, he'll get a chance to address the delegates to thank supporters and, perhaps, to lay the groundwork for a future presidential bid. But he'll be in the shadows much of the time, while presumptive presidential nominee John McCain and his running mate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, share the spotlight.

