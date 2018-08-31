A 58-year-old man was shocked with a stun gun by a robber outside his Little Rock home Thursday morning, and the crime is believed to be related to a carjacking hours earlier, authorities said.

The victim told investigators he was walking back from the store around 6:45 a.m. when he stopped in the 1600 block of west 19th Street to talk to a female in a silver Toyota Scion.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, a male then walked up, grabbed the victim by the throat, demanded cash and used a stun gun to shock him. The victim was reported to have suffered minor injuries.

After getting the man's cash, the two assailants drove off in the Scion, the report said.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Steve Moore said the robbers are believed to be the same two who carjacked a Little Rock teen late Wednesday. In that case, the male assailant took out a stun gun and the two left in the victim's Scion.

The carjacking was originally reported to have occurred in Little Rock, but Moore said investigators now believe it happened in North Little Rock. Police in both cities are working together, he added.

No arrests have yet been made, and authorities haven't named either suspect.