Read statements below from Arkansas Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, his attorneys and others. Click here for a full story on the indictment:

Jeremy Hutchinson’s statement:

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to represent the people in my Senate district. I worked very hard to serve all of my constituents, and I appreciate the many gestures of support I have received from friends, neighbors and colleagues over recent weeks. Nobody would want to find themselves in my present position, but I intend to defend myself and offer truthful evidence to a jury as soon as possible. I do not agree with decisions that have led us to this place, but I am powerless to control those decisions. However, I continue to believe in our system of justice and will trust that it will produce a fair and just result in this case.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson's statement:

“I just learned of the indictment against Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson for campaign expenditure and federal tax violations. This is a very sad day for everyone when a family member is charged. I have to look at this sad news as an uncle but also as a political leader in the state.

“As an uncle, my heart aches for Jeremy’s children and expanded family. This is a tough time, and it will not get any easier in the coming months.

“As a political leader, I know the United States Attorney always reminds the public that these charges are only allegations and he is presumed innocent, but the reality is that the charges alone undermine public confidence in our system of government. For that reason, Jeremy understands he needs to resign from the Senate, and I support that decision. He will need to devote his resources and energy in answering these allegations.”

Tim Dudley and Stephen Larson, attorneys for Jeremy Hutchinson:

“Every person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. The allegations in today’s indictment are mere allegations. We look forward to vigorously disputing their accuracy very soon before a jury.”

“For over five years Mr. Hutchinson cooperated fully with the government in this investigation. In light of that history, we all find it both frustrating and disappointing for him to be forced to face the inaccurate factual allegations contained in the indictment.” It is therefore remarkable that he still finds himself defending these charges and under circumstances that will undoubtedly be explored soon in the litigation of this case, the government has irreparably impaired Mr. Hutchinson’s ability to defend himself by searching his computer without a warrant and then inexplicably destroying an image of his hard drive which possessed key exculpatory evidence.”

“In light of these regrettable circumstances, Mr. Hutchinson intends to resign from the Arkansas Senate. His resignation is not an admission of wrongdoing nor should he be forced to resign because of an allegation. He is doing so simply to allow the people’s business in the State Capitol to go forward without unnecessary distraction.”

Statement from former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson:

“I have faith in our courts and our system of justice. I have full faith in my son’s innocence of the allegations as set out in today’s indictment and believe that when the facts are fairly presented he will be exonerated.”

Statement from former U.S. Attorney Bud Cummins:

“We rely on the right to a jury trial to provide balance and fairness to complex criminal prosecutions, but in truth, the vast majority of those charged (95+%) plead guilty and never get any trial at all. Many of those plead guilty simply because they lack the financial resources to bear the real cost of a modern criminal defense in a complex matter. At the request of his friends, colleagues and family, I have agreed to serve as the trustee of a legal defense fund to receive contributions from those who want to insure that Jeremy Hutchinson has the resources necessary to mount an adequate defense.”

Statement from Mike Lee Democratic candidate for attorney general:

"There is a culture of corruption in the state Capitol that has been allowed to fester for far too long. The political class is blatant about its abuse of public trust. Hutchinson even helped create a private club across the street from the Capitol building, the 1836 Club, to facilitate meetings between lobbyists, high rollers, and lawmakers.

"Arkansas needs a real watchdog in the Attorney General's office. But good conduct starts with taking personal responsibility. I for example, unlike my opponent Leslie Rutledge, will never set foot in the 1836 Club or any place that condones fraternizing between the forces that have corrupted our government and our elected officials."

"Hutchinson's indictment doesn't touch on serious other ethical questions, including the receipt of nearly a half-million dollars to 'represent' the legal interests of convicted lobbyist Rusty Cranford."