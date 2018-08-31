Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Logan Hoffman, 21, of 103 Barber St. in Farmington was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and failure to appear on other charges. Hoffman was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center on a partial bond of $1,500.

Arkansas State Police

• Jalen Lacy, 24, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lacy was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Alan Lee Grace, 40, of 12933 Schoolhouse Road in Lowell was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and possession of a controlled substance. Grace was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Randall Haynes, 51, of 1546 Plumtree Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with two counts of theft of property. Haynes was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Cave Springs

• Aleshion Deeann Andrews, 44, of 4187 Aesop Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with theft of property and forgery. Andrews was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Hunter Archer, 19, of 1224 N. Turner Ave. was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and carrying a certain prohibited weapons. Archer was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Edward Vasluski, 33, of 1705 5th St. was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a household or family member and interference with emergency communication. Vasluski was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Stella Horen, 67, of 650 W. Poplar St. was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Horen was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Gentry

• Christopher Michael Fisher, 38, of 497 Austin Ave. in Decatur was arrested Wednesday in connection with stalking. Fisher was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Melissa Michelle Henry, 43, of 409 Marietta was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery or manufacture counterfeit controlled substance. Henry was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Sergio Trujillo-Rosales, 24, of 2218 S. 17th St. was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving. Trujillo-Rosales was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Tony Carney, 46, of 519 Morrison Place was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a household or family member and interference with emergency communication. Carney was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Albert Birge, 45, of 615 N. Kansas St. was arrested Tuesday in connection with kidnapping, aggravated assault of a household or family member, terroristic threatening, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, theft of property, escape and parole violation. Birge was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jesse Hefner, 19, of 37 W. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with computer child porn, residential burglary, criminal mischief and sexual assault. Hefner was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fire

Fayetteville

• A structure fire was reported at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday at 230 S. East Ave. An ash bucket set the loading dock at Penguin Ed's on fire. Firefighters put out the fire and only a small area of the deck was damaged, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Police

Fayetteville

• An assault or battery was reported at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday at 3576 W. Country Meadows St.

• An assault or battery was reported at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday at 942 W. Holly St. No. 6.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday at 1005 S. Royal Oak Parkway No. 102.

• An assault or battery was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday at 1733 W. Reap Drive Apt. D.

• An assault or battery was reported at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday near Washington Regional Medical Center, 3215 N. Northhills Blvd.

• An assault or battery was reported at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday at 701 W. Sycamore St. No. 69.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday at 2164 N. Leverett Ave. No. 7.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday at 1491 W. Red Tip Drive No. 12.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday near the Catfish Hole, 4127 W. Wedington Drive.

• An assault or battery was reported at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at 1230 S. Splash Drive.

Springdale

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday near Casey's General Store, 3704 S. Thompson St.

• A vehicle was reported stolen near Chapel Ridge apartments at 5325 N. Oak St.

NW News on 08/31/2018