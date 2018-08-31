U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — The Toronto Star reports that President Donald Trump has said privately that he won't make compromises with Canada in high-stakes talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The Star obtained the comments from a Trump interview with Bloomberg News. Trump wanted the comments to remain private because otherwise "it's going to be so insulting they're not going to be able to make a deal."

In response, Lindsay Walters, a White House spokeswoman, said: "The Canadian and American negotiators continue to work on reaching a win-win deal that benefits both countries."

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters about the talks, "We aren't there yet."

Check back for updates on this developing story and read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.