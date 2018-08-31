Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Arkansas Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson faces wire, tax fraud charges; campaign money used for Netflix, vacations, indictment states
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Obits In the news Police beat Wally Hall Newsletters Weather Puzzles/games Hogs football
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Second of Arkansas' 3 lethal injection drugs expires by The Associated Press | Today at 11:46 a.m. 1comment

LITTLE ROCK — The second of Arkansas' three lethal injection drugs has expired, and prison officials say their search for a replacement remains on hold until an execution secrecy law is expanded.

Arkansas' supply of potassium chloride, one of three used during lethal injections and stops the inmate's heart, expired Friday. Its supply of vecuronium bromide, another drug that stops the lungs, expired in March.

Arkansas' supply of midazolam, the sedative used in its lethal injections, expires at the end of January.

The Department of Correction said in July that its search for lethal injection drugs is on hold until the Legislature adds manufacturers to a law that keeps Arkansas' source of execution drugs secret. An attorney for the state last week said it was unlikely Arkansas would obtain new drugs before next spring.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • arby2116
    August 31, 2018 at 12:01 p.m.

    Why not buy veterinary drugs for use in capital punishment? Same drug, different labeling.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT