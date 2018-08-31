SOCCER

Harding men open with a tie

The Harding University men’s team started the season Thurs- day with a 1-1 tie against Texas A&M-International in Frisco, Texas.

Harding’s Peter Hmung opened the scoring in the 69th min- ute off a corner kick taken by Julio Martins.

Texas A&M-International equalized in the 82nd minute as Elias Perales scored on a header on a free kick from Charlie Michel.

Harding goalkeeper Michael Wasson tied a career high with nine saves.

Mississippi State blanks UCA women

Mississippi State scored two first-half goals to beat the University of Central Arkansas women 2-0 on Thursday in Starkville, Miss.

Lauren Mercuri made seven saves for the Bears (2-2-1).

Early goals doom UCA men

Marquette scored twice within the first 11 minutes en route to a 4-0 victory over the University of Central Arkansas men on Thursday in Milwaukee.

It was the first loss of the season for the Bears (1-1). VOLLEYBALL

UCA falls to UT-Martin

Senior Haley Tippett finished with 10 kills and 14 digs while senior Savannah Allen and junior Abbie Harry also finished with 10 kills apiece as the University of Central Arkansas fell 3-2 to Tennessee-Martin in Martin, Tenn. on Thursday.

It was the first loss of the season for the Bears (3-1). CROSS COUNTRY

Lyon women, Williams Baptist men win invite

Daisy Connor and Alex Nagle led a strong performance by the Lyon College women as the duo came in first and second, respectively, in the women’s 5K race, leading the Scots to a first-place finish at the second annual Lyon College Invitational on Thursday in Batesville.

The Williams Baptist University women placed second as Kristen Smith led the way with a third-place finish in 25:44.

On the men’s side, Williams Baptist earned its first team victory in a non-dual in school history. John Guyton led the Eagles with a third-place finish in 9:44.89 in a 1.5-mile race that was originally scheduled as a 5K but was shortened because of lightning.

Lyon’s Geoffrey Windsor finished second in 9:51.52, leading his team to second place.

Crowley’s Ridge men and women both finished third.