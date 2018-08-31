Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Obits In the news Police beat Wally Hall Newsletters Weather Puzzles/games Hogs football
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
College student finds 5-foot snake in dorm room by The Associated Press | Today at 10:45 a.m. 0comments

CLINTON, N.Y. — A college student in central New York has to collect a 5-foot-long boa constrictor from a local wildlife center after a fellow student found the pet reptile hiding behind her dorm room refrigerator.

Syracuse.com reported that a student at Hamilton College found the snake Tuesday and called campus safety for help.

Campus Safety Director Francis Coots said it turns out the snake is owned by another student, who kept it in a plastic tote. Coots said having an animal other than a service animal is against campus rules, and the student could face disciplinary charges.

The boa was turned over to the Woodhaven Wildlife Center in Chadwicks, where the owner plans to collect it. The snake will then go to live with the student's parents.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT