Cedric Thomas had several things in mind when going over his to-do list after he took over as head football coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, but there was one thing in particular he knew he had to accomplish if he was going to help end the Golden Lions' downward spiral.

Of UAPB's 9 losses last season, 4 were by 7 points or less and 6 were one-possession games well into the fourth quarter. Changing the team's cultural mindset from one of a willing participant to that of a distinct winner was job No. 1 for Thomas, but the Mississippi native and former UAPB defensive back had a plan in place long before he laid eyes on any of his players.

UAPB vs. Morehouse College WHEN 6 p.m. Saturday WHERE Simmons Bank Field (16,000), Pine Bluff RADIO None INTERNET uapblionsroar.com TELEVISION none

UAPB (0-0) DATE;OPPONENT;TIME Saturday;Morehouse;6 p.m. Sept. 8;Cumberland;6 p.m. Sept. 15;at South Dakota State;6 p.m. Sept. 22;Prairie View A&M;6p.m.* Sept. 29;at Florida International;7:30 p.m. Oct. 6;Jackson State;2:30 p.m.* Oct. 13;OPEN Oct. 20;at Mississippi Valley State;2 p.m.* Oct. 27;at Grambling State;2 p.m.* Nov. 3;Alabama A&M;2:30 p.m.* Nov. 10;at Southern;4 p.m.* Nov. 17;at Texas Southern;2 p.m.* *Southwestern Athletic Conference game

On Saturday, he'll get a chance to see if his strategy worked when the Golden Lions face Morehouse College at 6 p.m. in the team's season opener at newly renovated Simmons Bank Field.

Thomas admitted that there's an air of excitement surrounding a Golden Lions' program desperate for it. UAPB hasn't had a winning season since title 2012, limping to a 2-9 finish a year ago. From the moment he was hired to replace Monte Coleman in December, Thomas' mission is to change the course of Golden Lions' football.

"We're doing a lot of things different," he said. "We're bringing in a format that has a championship background. We've got coaches here that have won titles. So the kids are excited about being able to learn football and grasp the psychological part of what it takes behind the scenes to win championships."

Since winning their first Southwestern Athletic Conference crown in 2012, the Golden Lions have gone 11-38 and dropped 17 of their past 19 games. They did offer glimpses of hope in several close losses last season.

"We're looking forward to making plays and winning games," senior defensive lineman Nicholas Stroud said. "The excitement level is high, everybody is locked in and ready to go."

UAPB lost several regulars on both sides from last season, which prompted several position battles during spring and fall workouts. Thomas insisted he isn't going to sit freshmen or redshirt players just because of their status. In his eyes, if they can help the team win, they'll play right away.

"Up until Monday, no one had a starting job but the coaches," Thomas said. "We had to establish our roster as it relates to one and two depth charts. For the most part, kids have got to play, and we're not holding anyone's hand.

"We're taking the training wheels off and telling them that they'll take their bumps and bruises along the way."

One of the players Thomas is counting on to produce immediately is junior college transfer quarterback Shannon Patrick. The 6-1, 200-pounder was a National Junior College All-American at Northland (Minn.) where he threw for 4,506 yards and 43 touchdowns a year ago.

"It's been a good fall camp," said Patrick who will guide Thomas' Spread attack. "I've been preparing myself mentally in the classroom, working on the playbook and getting as many repetitions in as possible. But ultimately, it's about getting ready for this first game."

Preseason All-SWAC running back KeShawn Williams, who accounted for 1,035 yards of offense and 7 touchdowns last season, returns after suffering a torn ACL near the end of last season. Wide receivers Kolby McNeal and Tyrin Ralph teamed to catch 54 passes in 2017, but will get some help with the addition of Henri Murphy, a Virginia Tech transfer and former high school teammate of Williams.

Defense is where UAPB is expected to improve dramatically. Thomas' defenses at Alcorn State routinely ranked among the top 20 in the Football Championship Subdivision in several categories. Last year, the Braves ranked third in the SWAC in scoring and rush defense and fourth in sacks. UAPB, in turn, ranked near the bottom of league in most defensive categories, including last in total defense.

"We're more sound, and it's a lot more advanced," Stroud said. "But at the same time, it's been simplified enough that everyone can just take care of their jobs now. When we're in our gaps, we can get to the ball and make tackles easier.

"We've gotten a lot more physical, too, and that's going to help a lot, especially against Morehouse because they're a physical team."

For a half, the Maroon Tigers were the more physical team when they faced the Golden Lions last season. Morehouse led 10-0 early in the third quarter before UAPB pulled away for a 23-10 victory.

"They like to get from sideline to sideline by using their speed," Stroud said of Morehouse. "They were able to do that some last year so we know we've got to wrap up much better this time."

Morehouse, again, will be at a size disadvantage, but Thomas said the Tigers will have an abundance of Division-I type players on their roster and will come in looking to establish themselves early against a FCS opponent.

"They're explosive," Thomas said. "Their coaches do a great job of putting their players in position to be successful. On film, you can see that in last year's game.

"The rosters may not match, but they've got plenty of talent over there. They've got a lot of transfers in there, too, so we can't afford to take them lightly just because they're a Division II team. We've got to come out with the psychological mindset that we're going to take care of business."

Cedric Thomas

Sports on 08/31/2018