A head-on collision on Interstate 30 in Little Rock left two people dead early Wednesday, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said 33-year-old Matthew Cronk of Little Rock was driving a 2003 Acura the wrong way on the interstate when he collided with a 2003 Hyundai traveling east around 3:30 a.m.

Cronk and the Hyundai's driver, 65-year-old Felipe Alvarado-Garcia of Benton, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, which occurred on the interstate east of 65th Street, a preliminary report states.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

A 55-year-old man died Tuesday when he slid underneath a vehicle that hit his motorcycle while he was driving in west Arkansas, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said the wreck happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of North Sixth Street near the Midland Heights United Methodist Church in Fort Smith.

Michael Boerner of Alma was driving a 2016 Harley-Davidson north on the road when he was hit by a 1982 Chevrolet, according to a preliminary crash report.

The impact caused Boerner to slide under the vehicle, and he was run over as the Chevrolet continued south before coming to a stop, the report states.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

NW News on 08/31/2018