CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas has hired a new media relations director, Amanda Hoelzeman.

Hoelzeman will begin in the new role Sept. 17 and will make $78,500 annually, the university said Thursday.

Hoelzeman, 35, is communications director for the nonprofit Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families. She previously was editor of Little Rock Soirée magazine, editor and marketing coordinator for Arkansas Business Publishing Group and assistant editor for At Home in Arkansas.

"Amanda brings a wealth of valuable experience to this position. We look forward to the impact she will make in helping contribute to telling our story," UCA Chief of Staff Kelley Erstine said in a news release.

An El Dorado native, Hoelzeman holds a bachelor's degree from UCA in writing and a minor in linguistics.

Hoelzeman will take over media-relations responsibilities previously held by Christina Madsen, who is leaving UCA this week to begin a public relations/marketing business.

In an email to UCA staff Thursday, UCA President Houston Davis said Hoelzeman's position will remain in the president's office.

As part of a realignment, other employees in the University Relations and Creative Services division will become part of the University Market and Communications department within the Division of Advancement, Davis said.

Mark Heffington now is that department's executive director; Fredricka Sharkey, director of communications; Kimberly Klotz, director of marketing; Erica Ruble, operations and finance manager; and Russ Hancock, director of campaign communications.

