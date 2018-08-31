Sections
Vet center to open at temporary site by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:36 a.m.

The Little Rock Vet Center is temporarily relocating to Fort Roots, according to a news release from the center.

The center is currently located at 201 W. Broadway, Suite A, in North Little Rock but will move to the North Little Rock VA campus, 2200 Fort Roots Drive, Building 106, during the Sept. 8-9 weekend. The new location will open Sept. 10.

A new, permanent location is expected in a few months.

No disruption of services is expected, and all outreach and counseling sessions will continue as planned, the release said.

More information is available at (501) 324-6395 until Sept. 9. The number will change to (501) 918-1800 Sept. 10.

State Desk on 08/31/2018

Print Headline: Vet center to open at temporary site

