A crowd of Razorback fans gathered Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock with baseball coach Dave Van Horn and men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson to participate in a unified Hog call across the state.

The ONE Hog Call, which took place at 1 p.m. Friday, invited Razorback fans across the globe to stand as a united fan base and call the Hogs in unison to show their love for Razorback athletic teams as they begin a new season.

“I’ve been coming to Razorback games since I was 10, so home games are real sentimental, and I try not to miss any here at War Memorial,” 36-year-old Simon Johnson said. “I came out today because I saw [former Hogs running back] Darren McFadden talking about national Hog call day, so I took the day off work just to come. I was like, ‘I’ve got to make it.’ It’s tradition. You can’t beat it.”

Little Rock residents called the Hogs in the corner of the end zone at War Memorial where quarterback Matt Jones hit DeCori Birmingham to beat LSU 21-20 in the 2002 game known as the Miracle on Markham.

“This is a special place. It’s home of the Razorbacks in central Arkansas, so we wanted to make sure we had a public event here,” University of Arkansas spokesman Kevin Trainor said.

Women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors joined Van Horn and Anderson at the event, which coincided with two other rallies at the Fayetteville Town Center and University of Arkansas Greek Theatre.

“When I heard the Hog call for the first time, I thought it was incredibly unique,” Van Horn said. “When we bring kids on campus for official visits, we watch them hear the Hog call for the first time. They look a little nervous at first, but then they’re like, ‘Wow this is unbelievable.’ If they like it, we continue to recruit them.”

Also in attendance were former Razorback football players Rickey Williams, Grant Garrett, Ron Calcagni and David Bazzel, now a local radio host and the event’s emcee.

Bazzel said the inaugural ONE Hog Call, which occurred one day before the Razorback football team takes the field against Eastern Illinois, included participants in 30 states and five countries.

“The Hog call is something special,” Anderson said. “It’s a battle call. It’s a call to fight. When those Razorback players, when those Razorback fans, unify as one, it’s one of the most intimidating calls you could ever hear.”