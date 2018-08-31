When highly recruited defensive end Mataio Soli committed to the University of Arkansas on June 9, his decision even surprised his parents Junior and Karen.

Soli's parents accompanied him on his official visit to Fayetteville on June 7, and on the last day of the trip, Mataio told his parents he planned to pledge to the Hogs.

"He told us in the morning," Junior Soli said.

After telling his parents, they visited with defensive coordinator John Chavis.

"Chavis was giving us this spill and all of sudden Mataio was like, 'Look here, I'm going to save you all the trouble, coach. I'm committing to Arkansas,'" Junior said. "Chavis almost jumped out of his damn seat."

Soli, 6-3, 227 pounds, from Douglasville, Ga., picked the Hogs over more than 50 scholarship offers from Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame, Florida State, Oregon, Stanford, Virginia and others.

Junior Soli played nose guard for the Razorbacks and earned All-SEC honors in 1995 and is now the defensive line coach at Douglas County while his mother Karen is from Sparkman and is an Arkansas graduate.

"My mom was crying," Mataio said. "She got real emotional. They thought I was going to take the rest of my visits, but when I was there I just had the home feeling. She was caught off guard by it. She said it overwhelmed her."

Mataio had a monster game in a 33-14 victory over Eagle's Landing last week with 12 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

The decision to be a Razorback was an easy one for Mataio after making an unofficial visit to Arkansas in April and the official visit in June.

"I really wanted to play in the SEC West, but more importantly the staff and the coaches really care about me," Mataio said. "In the recruiting process there's a lot of lies and a lot of fake love most of the time."

Coach Chad Morris, defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell and defensive tackles coach John Scott Jr., along with Chavis impressed Soli with their concern about him outside of football.

"The whole staff they genuinely care about me they want to see me do good," Mataio said. "They always checked on me. They know me on a personal level. Most of the places really just career about the football aspect, but Arkansas cares about me more as a person than as a player."

The younger Soli knows some believe it was given he would follow his father's footsteps and be a Hog.

"I know a lot of people think I committed just because my dad went there or he told me to go there," Mataio said. "I really chose Arkansas on my own and nobody influenced me besides myself."

Mataio, who plans to graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January, is ready to get to Fayetteville.

"He was telling me about registering for school yesterday," Junior said. "'When am I going to register? When am I do this?' I was like calm down we'll be alright. This dude is excited. He's ready to go."

Several former Hogs congratulated Junior on Mataio's commitment, including cornerback Tracy Cantlope.

"I text him and let him know," Junior said. "He's been knowing Mataio since he was a baby."

Mataio's visits to Fayetteville allowed his parents to reminisce about their days at Arkansas.

"The amazing thing to me is how big the campus has gotten and all the stuff going on," Junior said. "Walk-up windows to pick up your sandwiches that you can order on an app online and all this other stuff. I was like, 'What? I wish I had all of this when I at Arkansas.' It's just crazy how much the campus has changed and the program has changed and all the things that's available to these athletes."

Prospects to attend Saturday

The Hogs are expected to host more than 20 prospects on unofficial visits for the Eastern Illinois game in Fayetteville on Saturday. The list includes highly recruited Pulaski Academy tight end Hudson Henry.

Henry, the younger brother of Razorbacks linebacker Hayden Henry, is ESPN's No. 2 tight end in the nation.

Highly recruited receiver Elijah Higgins, 6-3, 215, of Austin (Texas) Bowie is also expected to visit. He visited Fayetteville on June 16.

ESPN rates Higgins a 4-star prospect, No. 23 wide receiver and No. 152 overall prospect in the nation.

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 08/31/2018