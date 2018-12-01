2 men killed in LR car dragging, shooting

A man died Friday night after he was dragged under a car for several blocks, and another man was shot to death on a front porch in Little Rock, police spokesmen said.

Officers were called to 32nd Street and University Avenue at 9:01 p.m. after a pedestrian was struck and dragged beneath a car for approximately a half-mile from near Regions Bank at 5820 Asher Ave., police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

Initial details were few, but Ford said the man was beneath the car for the majority of the time he was dragged.

About 10 minutes later, officers were called to 2117 Charles Bussey Ave., where the other man was fatally shot, spokesman officer Eric Barnes said. A second person injured in the shooting was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition Friday night, Barnes said.

No age was available for either shooting victim. Police said the injured person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The shooting took place about 9 minutes after the report that the pedestrian was dragged, according to dispatch records.

Barnes said the initial 911 call about the shooting mentioned someone pulling away from the house quickly in a vehicle, leading investigators to believe the incident could have been a drive-by shooting. Barnes said officers did not have a vehicle description.

It wasn't clear whether any other witnesses had seen the shooting or were inside the house at the time of the killing, Barnes said.

